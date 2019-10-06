SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - October 6th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders feature in the first game on Sunday in the eliminator of the CPL 2019 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Both sides took on each other in the first game of CPL 2019 in a game that saw the Knight Riders clinch a win. Later in the season, the Patriots did return the favour and from the point onwards, the Knight Riders endured a torrid phase, with a six-match winless streak leading into the playoffs.

Going on current form, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would be the ideal choice as favourites to win, although the experience in the Knight Riders side cannot be ignored. In spite of a woeful run of form, the likes of Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard make them a formidable unit. With a highly entertaining game on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

Playing XI Updates

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be coming into this contest on the back of well-earned rest and all their players will be gearing to get on to the field. In Evin Lewis, they have one of the most explosive openers in the world at their disposal and along with him, the likes of Laurie Evans and Mohd Hafeez also strengthen their batting unit.

Fabian Allen and Carlos Brathwaite have been sensational in the middle order with vital contributions throughout CPL 2019. The experienced Rayad Emrit has been the standout bowler with Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph also impressing in a few matches for the Patriots.

Possible XI: Lewis, Thomas (WK), Evans, Hafeez, Brathwaite (C), Brooks, Allen, Emrit, Cottoy, Joseph and Cottrell

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunil Narine is in line for a return to the Knight Riders set-up. The team will require his presence in both the batting and bowling departments with the West Indian's experience is bound to serve the side well under pressure. Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons have scored more than 300 runs each, although much is expected from Colin Munro, who has only one fifty in CPL 2019.

Their bowling unit was up to the mark in their previous game, although a Nicolas Pooran special undid their good work. Ali Khan and Chris Jordan are key to their fortunes Khary Pierre, who has been their best bowler this CPL will be a key player.

Possible XI: Narine/Deyal, Simmons, Munro, Pollard (C), Ramdin (WK), Neesham, Searles, Pierre, Jordan, Ali Khan and Darren Bravo.

Match Details

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Eliminator

6th October 2019, 8:30 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch here has been a touch slow although it could result in a high scoring game for this game. With this being a fresh pitch, lots of runs are on offer. Teams should prefer batting first with this being an afternoon game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin did get a chance to bat in the top order against Guyana Amazon Warriors but he wasn't able to trouble the scores. Although he didn't do great, he is a decent option to have in the fantasy side along with Devon Thomas. Similar to the Ramdin, Thomas is also due for a big knock and could be pipped to do well in the Eliminator.

Batsmen: Colin Munro has scored more than 200 runs this year, although he hasn't completely fired for them. He was the player of the season last time around and will be expected to lead them to another win. Along with him, the likes of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis are also decent options to have in the side. One of Kieron Pollard or Shamarh Brooks should also suffice in completing the batting department.

Allrounders: Many quality options are on offer with Carlos Brathwaite and Fabian Allen in very good form. While Jimmy Neesham did put in a Man of the Match performance in the corresponding fixture in Trinidad, he hasn't been able to sustain his form. He is one to watch out for along with Sunil Narine, if the all-rounder is passed fit for this game.

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit and Sheldon Cottrell have picked eleven wickets each so far. One of both of them would do the trick along with Khary Pierre, who has been economical in the powerplay and middle overs. Ali Khan looked in decent form against Guyana Amazon Warriors and should pick a wicket or two along with Chris Jordan in this must-win game.

Captain: Colin Munro is due for a big score in CPL 2019 and should be backed to score some runs at the top of the order. From St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side, Evin Lewis and Mohd Hafeez are the preferred candidates for captaincy along with the burly Kiwi for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Mohd Hafeez, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre and Ali Khan. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Mohd Hafeez, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre and Chris Jordan. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Mohd Hafeez