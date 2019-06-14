SL vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 15th, 2019

Defending champions Australia are back in action as they play Sri Lanka in the first game on what promises to be an action-packed double-header Saturday. With the weather set to be clear all day in London, Sri Lanka finally play a match after their last two games were washed out due to persistent rains. Inspite of being placed mid-table, Sri Lanka haven't played like contenders in their two games with two middle order capitulations to their names.

Apart from Kusal Perera and a brilliant rearguard spell from Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga, the others haven't yet stood up and would ideally want the likes of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews to turn up against the formidable Aussies, who have ridden on the form of their famed trio of Finch, Smith and Warner. Given the nature of the pitch, Australia are clear favourites for this game but one cannot rule out the Sri Lankans with the kind of talent and experience in their roster. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Australia:

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Playing XI Updates:

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga is due to join the team after attending his mother-in-law's funeral although Nuwan Pradeep isn't expected to feature on Saturday. One of Jeevan Mendis or Jeffrey Vandersay should take up his place while the rest of the side should remain unchanged. Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne are pivotal to Sri Lanka's fortunes with their fragile middle order taken into account.

Both Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews have failed with the bat, leading to two failures with the bat which cannot be afforded against a quality Australian bowling attack. The depth in batting that Sri Lanka possess is also crucial with Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana putting in admirable shifts against the likes of New Zealand and South Africa respectively this year.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Malinga and Lakmal.

Australia:

Still unsure of Marcus Stoinis' fitness, Australia might be forced to play the same side given the skewed combination that they are employing whilst playing only four frontline bowlers. But given the number of left-handers in the opposition ranks, Glenn Maxwell could play a pivotal role with his off-spin although the duo of Starc and Cummins are the key to unlocking the Sri Lankan defence.

Their batting unit is as good as any given the form they are in with Finch, Warner and Smith all scoring in excess of 150 runs so far. Much is expected of Usman Khawaja who hasn't quite replicated his early 2019 form in this World Cup owing to various reasons including playing out of his comfort zone in the middle order.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner, Smith, Khawaja, Marsh, Maxwell, Carey(WK), Coulter-Nile, Starc, Cummins and Richardson.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 20

15th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report:

The Oval should provide batting friendly conditions for both sets of sides with no rain reported in recent days. The prevalent cloudy conditions will naturally help the likes of Mitchell Starc and Suranga Lakmal upfront while the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs. 300 is par on this surface given the asymmetric dimensions of the ground.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although Alex Carey has been quite impressive with his lower order antics, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera are the preferred choices given their experience in English conditions. While Kusal Perera looks in very good form, Kusal Mendis is due for a big innings and could come good against Australia.

Batsmen: David Warner and Aaron Finch are great options from the Australian set of players given their form and explosive approach at the top of the order. Usman Khawaja is also a decent option to go by while Angelo Mathews should be backed to overturn his poor form on Saturday. His experience is crucial to the Sri Lankan fortunes and will be expected to score some runs against the likes of Starc and Cummins.

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell and Thisara Perera are the preferred options in the all-rounder section with both of them capable of scoring quick runs and also contributing a few overs and possibly a wicket as well with the ball. In the corresponding fixture in the 2015 World Cup, Maxwell managed to score a superlative hundred and would bank on that experience as seeks to gain form as the league table slowly takes shape.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have already picked nineteen wickets among themselves and are must have selections in any fantasy team. While Lasith Malinga remains Sri Lanka's best bowler, Isuru Udana should suffice as the fourth and final bowling option with his additional batting ability also coming in handy.

Captain: David Warner and Kusal Mendis are great options for captaincy with both of them expected to make good use of the conditions at the Oval. Mitchell Starc is also a clever option given the fragility of Sri Lanka's batting unit while Glenn Maxwell is also an outsider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Mitchell Starc, Vice-Captain: David Warner

