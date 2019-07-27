SL vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 28th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a convincing win in Lasith Malinga's farewell game, Sri Lanka look to seal a morale-boosting series win as they face Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh couldn't keep up with the Sri Lankans with Tamim Iqbal struggling in his debut as captain. With the pitch set to pan out similar to how it did in the first game, another high-scoring game is on the cards.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL vs BAN.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riad, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka

With Lasith Malinga retiring, one of Isuru Udana or Kasun Rajitha should take his place in the side. The batting unit was at its best with Kusal Perera leading the way with a brilliant hundred. Vital contributions from Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews also bode well for the team which has ample depth in batting as well. Dhananjaya de Silva's form with the ball is also one to keep an eye on in the middle overs although it has to be seen as to how to cover Malinga's overs in the death

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Mendis, Mathews, Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Udana/Rajitha, Pradeep and Kumara

Advertisement

Bangladesh

Although they did suffer a tough loss on Friday, not many changes are on the cards from Tamim Iqbal with their performance on their field being sub-par. His utilization of Mustafizur Rahman did cope some criticism as he held him back inspite of Kusal Perera scoring at a rapid stage. Their batting unit also possesses good depth while Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain fill in as the fifth bowler.

With Sri Lanka having five left-handers in their top seven, Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek will be crucial along with Shafiul, who had a good outing in the first ODI. The onus will be on Tamim Iqbal to deliver the goods after a disappointing game on Friday

Possible XI: Tamim(C), Sarkar, Mithun, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Sabbir, Mosaddek, Mehidy, Mustafizur, Shafiul and Rubel/Taskin

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

28th July 2019, 2:30 PM IST

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

With some swing and turn on offer for the bowlers, a competitive contest between bat and ball is expected on Sunday. The batsmen should be able to play their strokes freely once they get themselves in as they eye scores of 270-280 on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers, Mushfiqur Rahim and Kusal Perera, top-scored for their respective sides and look good for more runs on a good surface. While Kusal Perera scored at a very brisk rate, Mushfiqur Rahim played a lone hand in a disappointing outing for Bangladesh. Both of them should earn vital fantasy points in this game.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal had a tough outing as captain and batsman on Friday. He should be backed to score some runs in this match as he is picked along with Kusal Mendis. Avishka Fernando, who had a memorable World Cup, is also one to watch out for while one of Soumya Sarkar or Mohammad Mithun should suffice as the final batting option.

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva's off-spin is pivotal on this pitch as he is picked in the side along with fellow spinning all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Thisara Perera had an average outing in the first game but could also play a pivotal role with his big-hitting abilities.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman is a must-have in this game with his cutters expected to make an impact on the proceedings. While the likes of Mehidy Hasan and Shafiul Islam are decent options in the fantasy team, one of Pradeep or Kumara would suffice in completing the team for this game.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal is the prime candidate although his recent form suggests otherwise. Soumya Sarkar, who has been doing well with the ball, is also a good option if he is able to convert his starts at the top of the order. If one were to pick a Sri Lankan, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are decent options to go with for the game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam and Nuwan Pradeep. Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mosaddek Hossain, Thisara Perera, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep and Mehidy Hasan. Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar