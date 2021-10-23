SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 24th, 2021

In the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka’s domination in Round 1 was incredible, with all the players giving their best performances right from the first ball. With the Lankan Lions brimming with confidence, they would be aiming to make a statement against the equally dominating Bangladesh Tigers.

For Sri Lanka, players like Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga are in good form. They would be keen to replicate their performances in this crucial encounter against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh faced initial hiccups in Round 1 but quickly rebounded to create an impact in their final two games to make it to the Super 12 stage. Bangladesh will know the conditions and would be raring to put their best foot forward with their best possible XI.

Shakib Al Hasan’s performances will be key to Bangladesh winning this encounter. However, other players need to put up strong performances to win the game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs BAN contest.

#3 Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando during England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Avishka Fernando is one of the most promising finds of late in Sri Lankan Cricket. Though he has been inconsistent with his run flow, he is expected to up the ante in the middle order for his team.

He started his career as an opener and was later demoted to adjust to the entire batting line-up of the Lankan Lions. Fernando scored 32 runs in Round 1 in the middle order. His dashing batting in the middle overs will play a crucial role for the Lions.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Second T20I

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga picked up a total of six wickets in Round 1 and his all-round efforts helped the team dominate the proceedings. He was even promoted in the batting order to score some crucial runs.

Hasaranga will play a key role in boosting Sri Lanka’s chances of moving into the semi-finals. Moreover, he will be Dasun Shanaka’s go-to man when the Lankans need to stop the run flow of their opponents.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Also Read

Shakib Al Hasan, one of the top all-rounders in world cricket, single-handedly took Bangladesh to the Super 12 stage after the team faced initial hiccups in Round 1. He can be trusted to double your points as a multiplier.

Shakib smacked a total of 108 runs and picked up nine wickets in just three encounters to propel Bangladesh to the next stage. He is expected to bat in the No. 3 position and his four-over spell will be crucial to Bangladesh’s chances.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee