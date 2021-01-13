SL vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Test Match - Jan 14th, 2021

The first Test between England and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, starting this Thursday.

International cricket is back in Sri Lanka, with the hosts looking to get over their loss against South Africa earlier this month. Despite being riddled with injury concerns, Sri Lanka were able to show glimpses of their potential with the duo of Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga impressing with bat and ball.

With the return of Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal to the fold, the Sri Lankans will be eyeing a return to winnings although they are in for a tough test in the form of the Englishmen.

England will take confidence from their last tour in Sri Lanka, during which they ended up winning the Test series. Although they have rested Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for this series, England have enough firepower in their roster to compete against the threat that Sri Lanka pose in home conditions. With a good blend of youth and experience, England will eye a winning start to their time in the subcontinent.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although Sri Lanka's spinners could prove to be the difference. Nevertheless, a very competitive game of Test cricket beckons in Galle with the sides looking to get a decisive win in this two-match series.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Dilruwan Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne

England

Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Predicted Playing 11

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Kusam Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara/Vishwa Fernando and Suranga Lakmal

England

Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test

Date: 14th January 2020, at 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

As is the case with most pitches in Sri Lanka, spin will play a crucial role with either side pondering a spin-heavy attack ahead of this fixture. While there will be some swing on offer early on, the spinners should get the ball to turn off the surface, keeping the batsmen in check.

The batsmen could benefit from taking a cautious approach against the spinners, although it could go either way. Neither side would be too keen on batting on Day 4 or Day 5, which may force their hand into batting first upon winning the toss.

