SL vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Test Match - Jan 22nd, 2021

The second Test between Sri Lanka and England is all set to take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, starting this Friday.

Joe Root starred in the first Test as England stormed to a win over the hapless hosts. However, the Sri Lankans did put up a decent fight after surrendering meekly in the first innings.

Despite Dimuth Karunaratne being ruled out, the hosts have enough in the tank to ruffle Joe Root and co. The onus will be on their famed spin attack, with Dilruwan Perera being one to watch out for.

With the likes of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal also looking in good touch, Sri Lanka would fancy a series-levelling win in the second and final Test.

England themselves will be eyeing another series win at the expense of the Sri Lankans. Although they did struggle a touch in the latter half of the first Test, England's bowling attack has been pretty solid, and will once again be key to their fortunes.

While the miserly returns of Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley in the first Test is a cause for concern, it shouldn't deter them too much as they build-up to their tour of India next month.

Both sides look well-equipped for the spin threat awaiting them at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. While England have momentum on their side, the hosts are certainly a force to reckon with in the subcontinent conditions.

All in all, another entertaining contest of Test cricket is in store as the series comes to an end.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Dilruwan Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne

England

Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Predicted Playing 11

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (C), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal/Asitha Fernando

England

Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test

Date: January 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous Test here in Galle, the spinners hold the key with ample turn on offer.

While the first couple of days might offer some movement and bounce for the pacers, the batsmen will need to keep an eye out for sharp turn off the surface.

The pitch should deteriorate with each passing day, making it all the more difficult to bat on, forcing either side to avoid batting in the final innings.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat would be both Root and Chandimal's agenda, as the spinners are set to star once again in Galle.

SL vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SL vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Joe Root, Angelo Mathews, Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Chandimal, Zak Crawley, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Dilruwan Perera and Lasith Embuldeniya

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Dilruwan Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Joe Root, Angelo Mathews, Daniel Lawrence, Kusal Mendis, Zak Crawley, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Dilruwan Perera and Lasith Embuldeniya

Captain: Dilruwan Perera, Vice-Captain: Zak Crawley