SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 20th, 2021

In the eighth match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka (SL) and Ireland (IRE) will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka will be brimming with confidence after their comfortable win over Namibia in the tournament opener. All their bowlers picked up at least one wicket, bundling out Namibia for just 96 runs. In response, Sri Lankan batters took just 13.3 overs to chase down the target.

Meanwhile, Ireland started their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands. Curtis Campher’s four-wicket haul was one of the talking points of the contest. Apart from him, Mark Adair picked up three crucial wickets. Ireland chased down a 107-run target in just 15.1 overs, and would love to continue their winning momentum.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SL vs IRE contest.

#3 Curtis Campher (IRE)

England vs Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher has been one of the brilliant finds of late in Irish cricket. He produced a top-class spell in the previous match, picking up four wickets off as many deliveries.

Moreover, his consistent batting is giving his side good results, and he is expected to bat at No.5 in the World Cup. Campher is expected to produce another game-changing performance when Ireland take on Sri Lanka.

#2 Avishka Fernando (SL)

England vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Of late, Avishka Fernando has been in impressive form. He has been demoted to No.4 in the batting line-up, due to his inconsistent performances as an opener.

Fernando has come up with good returns down the order. His attacking batting in the middle order could be valuable for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

England vs Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Second T20I

Wanindu Hasaranga has turned out to be a game-changer in a short period for Sri Lanka. Although he couldn’t make it big in IPL 2021 for RCB, he will look to fare well for SL at the ongoing T20 WC.

Hasaranga’s incredible batting and bowling skills would be pretty useful in Sri Lanka’s chances of qualifying for the Super 12 stage of the competition.

