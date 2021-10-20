SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 8

Match number eight of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Ireland (IRE) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland started their T20 World Cup campaigns in fine fashion with thumping wins over Namibia and the Netherlands respectively. Sri Lankans will look to seal their place in the Super 12 stage, given their superior quality in all departments. However, Ireland also pack a punch in this format, making for a great contest in Abu Dhabi.

SL vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Ben White and Josh Little

Match Details

SL vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 8, Group A

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is slightly on the slower side with batters having to work hard for their runs. While the ball should skid on nicely early on, the batters will need to be wary of movement off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 150-160 being par at this venue.

Today’s SL vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Although Kusal Perera didn't get a big one in the previous game, he is well and truly capable of doing so against any opposition. His attacking ability at the top of the order will be key for Sri Lanka, making him a good addition to your SL vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling didn't have the best of outings against the Netherlands, but he was still able to see his side through to a crucial win. Stirling is known for his knack of scoring quick runs at the top of the order and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best leggies in the world and even picked up a few wickets in his first outing in the T20 World Cup. Given the form that he is in and the fact that Ireland do not have any left-handers in their top six, he is a must-have in your SL vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: While Curtis Campher stole all the headlines in Ireland's win over the Netherlands, Mark Adair came up with a brilliant bowling performance himself with three wickets to his name. With the former Durham pacer in more than decent form, he should pick up a wicket or two for Ireland in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Curtis Campher (IRE) - 154 points

Maheesh Theekshana (SL) - 93 points

Mark Adair (IRE) - 89 points

Important stats for SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Maheesh Theekshana - 3/25 vs Namibia in Match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Mark Adair - 48 wickets in 27 T20Is, Average: 14.17

Curtis Campher - 4/26 and 7(7) vs Netherlands in Match 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher, Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher, Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Adair, Ben White and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar