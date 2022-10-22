SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Ireland (IRE) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka and Ireland had to win their final group-stage fixtures to seal a place in the Super 12. While Ireland put in an imperative performance against two-time champions West Indies, Sri Lanka had to work hard for their wins against the UAE and the Netherlands.

The Lankans will start as the firm favorites with Wanindu Hasaranga in top form. However, they will be wary of what the Irish are capable of doing, with the duo of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie finding form in the previous game. All in all, a cracker of a contest beckons in Hobart on what promises to be an entertaining double-header Sunday.

SL vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 15th fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played on October 23 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 15

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 15

The pitch in Hobart has been a decent one to bat on with the average score being around 150. Pacers have enjoyed the conditions, accounting for nearly 55 percent of the wickets. The dimensions of the ground might go against the spinners, who will try to make the batters play straight to the longer boundaries. While teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 156

2nd-innings score: 141

SL vs IRE Form Guide

Sri Lanka: LWW

Ireland: LWW

SL vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

Pathum Nissanka is a doubt for this clash.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

SL vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (30 matches, 585 runs, SR: 136.05)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is yet to fire in the Sri Lankan middle order with no scores of 30 or above in three matches. However, he has an average and strike rate of 26.59 and 136.05, respectively, in this format. Given his impressive ability to effectively take on the spinners, Rajapaksa is a top pick for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Paul Stirling (66 off 48 in the previous game vs WI)

Paul Stirling was the star of the show with the bat in Ireland's big win over West Indies earlier in the week. He scored an impressive 48-ball 66, anchoring a sensational chase alongside Andy Balbirnie. Stirling has a heap of experience to fall back on in this format. With Stirling also being a good player of pace and spin, he is a must-have in your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 9.00)

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup, picking up seven scalps in just three matches. He boasts an economy rate of just 5.25, holding him in good stead. With Hasaranga also being used as a pinch-hitter, he is another top pick for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Little (49 matches, 55 wickets, Average: 24.89)

The Irish bowling attack revolves around Josh Little, who has impressed in the powerplay and death overs. Little has a T20I bowling average of 24.89, with his strike rate of 19.35 holding him in good stead. With Little likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a handy addition to your SL vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

SL vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best leg-spinners in the world with a T20I bowling average of just 14.23. He picks up nearly two wickets every game, holding him in good stead. With Hasaranga likely to bat higher up the order as well, he could be a fine captaincy pick for your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is Ireland's best batter with over 3000 runs to his name. His return to form in the previous game was one of the main reasons for Ireland's big win against the Windies. With Stirling capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Charith Asalanka 31(30) in the previous match Wanindu Hasaranga 7 wickets in 3 matches Maheesh Theekshana 5 wickets in 3 matches Joshua Little 55 wickets in 49 matches Paul Stirling 66(48) in the previous match

SL vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Although Kusal Mendis is not a great player of swing bowling, his recent form is noteworthy. He is set to face the likes of Mark Adair and Josh Little, who have impressed with the new ball and have acocunted for wickets in the powerplay consistently. Given the conditions on offer, Mendis could be a risky pick in your SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Harry Tector, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Binura Fernando, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Dhananjaya de Silva, Harry Tector, Charith Asalanka (c)

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mark Adair (vc), Josh Little, Maheesh Theekshana

