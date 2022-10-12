SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 7

Sri Lanka (SL) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the seventh warm-up match of the T20 World Cup at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sri Lanka made an impressive start to their warm-up campaign by defeating Zimbabwe comprehensible by 33 runs. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their opening warm-up match against Namibia by 11 runs.

SL vs IRE Match Details

The seventh warm-up match of the T20 World Cup will be played on October 13 at the Junction Oval in Australia. The match is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 7

Date and Time: 13th October, 2022, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia

SL vs IRE Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. All of the last four matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 150

Average second-innings score: 130

SL vs IRE Form Guide (Last match)

Sri Lanka: W

Ireland: L

SL vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

SL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SL Probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

IRE injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing 11

Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Andrew Balbirnie, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kusal Mendis (1 match, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 186.21)

Kushal scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 186.21 in Sri Lanka's first warm-up match. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Pathum Nissanka (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)

Pathum was in decent form with the bat in the arm-up match against Zimbabwe, scoring 21 runs at a strike rate of 140.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Dhananjaya de Silva (1 match, 17 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 106.25 and Economy Rate: 5.00)

Dhananjaya could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He scored 17 runs while scalping one wicket against Zimbabwe.

Top Bowler pick

Barry McCarthy (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 5.25)

McCarthy will be a key figure for Ireland with the ball. He took one wicket in the warm-up fixture against Namibia.

SL vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya is a dependable bet for the captaincy due to his consistent all-round performances. He scored 17 runs and scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 5.00 against Zimbabwe.

Paul Stirling

Stirling is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming match. He scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 123.33 against Namibia.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kusal Mendis 54 runs in 1 match Maheesh Theekshana 2 wickets in 1 match Wanindu Hasaranga 37 runs in 1 match Paul Stirling 37 runs in 1 match Dhananjaya de Silva 17 runs and 1 wicket in 1 matches

SL vs IRE match expert tips

Dhananjaya de Silva could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the SL vs IRE game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SL vs IRE match, click here!

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Stephen Doheny

Batters: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (vc), Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Simi Singh

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Adair

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Paul Stirling, Pathum Nissanka, George Dockrell

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany (vc)

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Maheesh Theekshana

Poll : 0 votes