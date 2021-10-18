SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 18th, 2021

Sri Lanka will kickstart their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Namibia on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

#3 David Wiese (Namibia)

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese joined the side a couple of months ago. He carries ample experience on his back, having played for the South African National Cricket team in the past.

Wiese is the most experienced player in the Namibian outfit and all eyes will be on him to carry the team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Wiese is a key pick for your Dream11 team as he can pick points with both the bat and the ball.

#2 Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ODI Game 3

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera starred with the ball in recent warm-up matches. He started his campaign with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, which included the scalps of Liton Das, Nurul Hasan and Shamim Hossain.

The speedster continued his fine run in the warm-up match with a couple of wickets. He finished his four-overs spell with figures of 1/20, including a maiden over.

Chameera will be Sri Lanka's key bowler in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the captain will be backing him to come good against Namibia on Monday.

#1 Avishka Fernando (Sri Lanka)

England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Sri Lankan batter Avishka Fernando scored in bulk during both of his side's warm-up matches. He scored an unbeaten 62-run knock off 42 balls at a strike rate of 147.62 against Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter amassed 61 in 37 balls against PNG. His knock included a couple of boundaries and four maximums. Avishka has been in fine touch and will look to continue contributing runs for his team when they take on Namibia in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is known to assist batters, which will help the Sri Lankan player go for the big shots with ease.

