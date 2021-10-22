SL vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 22nd, 2021

In the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka (SL) and the Netherlands (NED) will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Sri Lanka (SL) have come up with incredible performances in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Having qualified for the Super 12, they will look to end their qualification campaign on a high. With two wins from two games, Sri Lanka are firing on all cylinders, and they have enough quality in their ranks to make it three in three.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands (NED) are out of the T20 World Cup, having lost their first two games. Their campaign started with a defeat against Ireland by seven wickets. They were expected to come up with a better performance against Namibia, but went down by six wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs NED contest.

#3 Pathum Nissanka (SL)

England vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Pathum Nissanka has been one of Sri Lanka’s top finds in the last few years. He has been used as an opener and a middle-order batter, and has done a fairly commendable job in various roles.

Nissanka is renowned for his hard-hitting batting from the first ball. He is expected to do the same against NED, as Sri Lanka have nothing to lose in this game.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

England vs Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Second T20I

Wanindu Hasaranga has been a top-class all-rounder for Sri Lanka over the years. He has picked up three wickets so far in the tournament at a miserly economy rate.

Hasaranga batted pretty confidently when the chips were down in the previous game against Ireland. With that knock, he gave Sri Lanka a dominating total and steamrolled the opposition.

#1 Max O'Dowd (NED)

Glamorgan vs The Netherlands - T20 Friendly Match

Max O’Dowd has been the lone bright light for the Netherlands in an otherwise poor tournament. He smacked 51 and 70 runs in the two games he has played in the competition. He is known for his attacking batting in the powerplay overs.

On the slow pitches, he took the responsibility of rotating the strike well, and also went for his shots when the bowlers erred. He is expected to play a similar role in the upcoming dead-rubber fixture.

