SL vs NZ, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sept 1st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 169 // 31 Aug 2019, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Upon the completion of an entertaining Test series, Sri Lanka and New Zealand shift their focus to the shortest format with the first of the three T20's set to be held on Sunday. Led by Tim Southee, New Zealand begins their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year with this game.

They have included several upcoming talents in Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert, who showcased his talents against India earlier in the year.

As for the Sri Lankans, a new-look side led by Lasith Malinga will take to the field to rattle a few Kiwi feathers and reinstate their credentials. With Pallekele playing host to all of the three T20s, both teams will look to get going straight away and strike first in this series. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya.

New Zealand

Tim Southee, Tom Bruce, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggleijn, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance and Ish Sodhi.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka

With several explosive batsmen in their ranks for this game, Sri Lanka is spoilt for choice in the batting department although the same cannot be said of their bowling. Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella should open the batting with Kusal Mendis and young Avishka Fernando also fitting in the batting unit.

Advertisement

Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka should provide the balance in this side with their all-round abilities with Lasith Malinga leading the line with the ball in hand. Two spinners should play in this game with Lakshan Sandakan sure to play in the game. Isuru Udana will be key for the Lankans with his big-hitting ability bound to come into play.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera, Dickwella (WK), Mendis, Fernando, Gunathilaka, Shehan, Shanaka, Udana, Sandakan, Hasaranga/Dhananjaya and Malinga(C).

New Zealand:

Like their opponents, New Zealand will have to make a few tough decisions and leave a couple of players out. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro should open the batting for the Kiwis with Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce following them.

The in-form Colin de Grandhomme will don the finisher's role although the depth in their batting unit serves them well. Daryl Mitchell is another candidate who could play instead of Bruce while Southee, Ferguson and Sodhi will be key in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Seifert (WK), Bruce, Taylor, de Grandhomme, Kuggleijn, Southee(C), Santner, Sodhi and Ferguson.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st T20

1st September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A high scoring pitch awaits both sides with the par score being 170. There should be some spin on offer with the change of pace being key on this surface. Teams winning the toss should chase with the ball coming on nicely under lights in Colombo.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera has turned a leaf in his career since his epic hundred against the South Africans in the Test format. He has been quite consistent in all formats and should score some runs against a depleted Kiwi bowling attack. Tim Seifert is another decent option to have in the side if the balance of the side permits.

Batsmen: The opening duo of New Zealand, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, is one of the most destructive pairs in world cricket. With multiple centuries in the format as well, they must be picked in the side without any hesitation.

Along with them, young Avishka Fernando is another to one to watch out for in this game. Fernando was one of the shining lights in Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign and is in good form as well. One of Kusal Mendis or Shehan Jayasuriya should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: Isuru Udana has emerged as one of the best Sri Lankan allrounders in the shortest format. His performances against South Africa in the T20 format were impressive and should perform well in this game as well. Along with him, one of Mitchell Santner or Colin de Grandhomme should do well.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga is one of the best in the business in terms of death bowling. Although he has a lost a couple of yards in pace, he is Sri Lanka's best bet with the ball. Another viable option is Lockie Ferguson, who starred for the Kiwis in the World Cup. Along with the aforementioned duo, Ish Sodhi and Lakshan Sandakan should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Colin Munro and Kusal Perera are the first choices for captaincy with both south-paws in decent form with the bat. While Munro had a good Global T20 League while captaining the Brampton Wolves, Kusal Perera also scored runs against Bangladesh in the three ODI series earlier in the year. Along with them, Martin Guptill could also be picked as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Mitchell Santner, Isuru Udana, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Lasith Malinga and Lakshan Sandakan. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Colin de Grandhomme, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Lockie Ferguson, Kasun Rajitha and Ish Sodhi. Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill