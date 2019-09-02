SL vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sept 3rd, 2019

A stunning partnership between Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme sealed the deal for the Kiwis as they sneaked past Sri Lanka in the first T20I. They now have a chance of sealing a series win as both teams face off against each other in the second T20I in Colombo. With the pitch set to play the same way as it did on Sunday, they will be wary of their strengths and weaknesses.

With a relatively inexperienced team, Sri Lanka did well against New Zealand although they need their experienced campaigners to come to the fore. Sri Lanka's hopes will depend on their captain, Lasith Malinga, who currently has 99 wickets to his name in the format. But he will come across a formidable Kiwi batting unit consisting of Colin Munro and Martin Guptill. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya.

New Zealand:

Tim Southee, Tom Bruce, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi.

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka:

Lahiru Kumara should be drafted in for Kasun Rajitha with his extra pace bound to come in handy. Apart from this one proposed change, the team should remain the same with Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis opening the batting for them. Avishka Fernando is one of their brightest prospects in the batting department while Dasun Shanaka provides the balance in the side with his big hitting ability. Udana and Malinga will be key with the ball along with Wanidu Hasaranga, who did well in the first game.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Fernando, Dickwella (WK), Shanaka, Shehan, Udana, Wanidu, Kumara, Dananjaya and Malinga (C).

New Zealand:

As for the Kiwis, no changes are expected with Lockie Ferguson injured for this game. The spin duo of Sodhi and Santner did well on Sunday although it was their captain Tim Southee who put in a commendable performance with two wickets to his name. Their top order is quite explosive with Guptill and Munro being one of the most destructive opening pairs in the format. Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme will be key with their big hitting as they Kiwis look to seal the series on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Seifert (WK), Taylor, Grandhomme, Mitchell, Santner, Kuggeleijn, Southee (C), Rance and Sodhi

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

3rd September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

Generally a high scoring pitch, Pallekele should assist the spinners with Wanidu Hasaranga and Mitchell Santner varying their pace to perfection. 165 should be par on this surface with change of pace being key at the ground. Persistent rains throughout the day could have a say in the proceedings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Tim Seifert and Kusal Perera underperformed on Sunday with both of them getting out cheaply. Batting in the top three on what should be a good batting track, both individuals should make good use of the opportunity and earn fantasy players some points in the process.

Batsmen: Colin Munro was unlucky in the first game and should do well in this one as he is preferred alongside Avishka Fernando and Martin Guptill. While Kusal Mendis is also a decent option considering his form, Fernando's ability to clear the boundaries at ease makes him a worthwhile option. Ross Taylor could also be drafted in for one of the Kiwi openers with the veteran putting in a man of the match performance on Sunday.

All-rounders: While Isuru Udana's all-round abilities are suited to this pitch, one of Colin de Grandhomme or Mitchell Santner should suffice given their ability in the shorter format. While De Grandhomme has done well with the bat of late, Santner's economical left-arm spin could also have a say in the outcome of the match come Tuesday.

Bowlers: While Lasith Malinga is a must-have in this game, Ish Sodhi's leg spin should also yield a wicket or two. Along with the aforementioned duo, one of Tim Southee or Akila Dhananjaya should suffice with the Kiwi captain picking two wickets on Sunday to lead his towards a win.

Captain: Colin Munro and Kusal Perera are the frontrunners for captaincy given their track record in this format. Munro has already scored three hundreds for his country in T20 Internationals and will look to continue in the same manner in Colombo.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Tim Seifert, Avishka Fernando, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Wanidu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Avishka Fernando, Colin de Grandhomme, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Akila Dananjaya and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-captain: Colin de Grandhomme