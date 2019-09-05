SL vs NZ, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - September 6th, 2019

After a close win against the hosts in the second T20, New Zealand square off against Sri Lanka in the third and final game of the series with a clean sweep in sight for the visitors.

In spite of two wins on the trot, New Zealand have a few injury concerns with Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson already ruled out of this contest. Nevertheless, they will face a stern test against Sri Lanka, who have been impressive in both games.

Lasith Malinga is one wicket short of 100 wickets in the T20 format and will look to reach the milestone on Friday. Looking to add respectability to the scoreline, Sri Lanka should fancy their chances at the Pallekele International Stadium against an injury-ridden New Zealand side.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya.

New Zealand

Tim Southee, Tom Bruce, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Hamish Rutherford and Ish Sodhi.

Sri Lanka

Not many changes are expected from the Sri Lankan side, as they look for their first win of the series. Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis will once again open the batting with Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando following suit.

Shehan Jayasuriya might have picked up an injury during the second T20 and could be replaced by Danushka Gunathilaka. The bowling unit should be more or less the same with Lasith Malinga holding the key with the new ball.

Possible XI: Perera (WK), Mendis, Fernando, Dickwella, Shanaka, Gunathilaka, Hasaranga, Udana, Sandakan, Dhananjaya and Malinga (C).

New Zealand

Hamish Rutherford has been called in as back up for Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce, both of who might not be available for this game. In an ideal case, Tim Seifert and Colin Munro should open the batting with Bruce batting at three if fit.

Colin de Grandhomme has been their best batsman in the series and will be key against the spinners. Their bowling unit should remain the same although Todd Astle could be given a game at the expense of Ish Sodhi.

Possible XI: Munro, Rutherford, Seifert (WK), Grandhomme, Taylor/Bruce, Mitchell, Santner, Astle/Sodhi, Rance, Kuggleijn and Southee (C).

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 3rd T20

6th September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Pallekele is generally a high scoring ground with the spinners getting some help as well. Although there should be some rain before the game, the forecast is clear for the duration of the game. 170 should be competitive on this surface.

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert has looked to go big early in his innings that has added an extra dimension to the NZ side. With his failures in mind, he should make amends with a good showing on Friday. He is picked alongside Kusal Perera, who is due for a big score at the top of the Sri Lankan batting unit.

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando should enjoy the pitch here in Pallekele with the ball coming on nicely. Similarly, Colin Munro is another such individual who should score some in the powerplay overs. One of Hamish Rutherford or Kusal Mendis should suffice in the batting department for this game.

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme is in red hot form of late since the second Test. He is a must-have in the side along with the likes of Wanidu Hasaranga and Mitchell Santner. Isuru Udana's big-hitting abilities are also worthy of being in the fantasy team and could be drafted in if the credits suffice.

Bowlers: Both captains, Tim Southee and Lasith Malinga should pick a wicket or two during the match with their clever variations. While Southee has done well in both games, Malinga would love to lead his side to a consolation win on Friday. Although Rance and Kuggleijn did well in the previous game, Akila Dhananjaya is picked given his form with the upfront and in the middle overs.

Captain: Kusal Perera and Colin Munro are the first choices for captaincy due to their record in the format. Both of them are highly talented southpaws capable of scoring at very high strike rates regardless of the pitch. Along with them, Avishka Fernando is also a decent option for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Tim Seifert, Avishka Fernando, Hamish Rutherford, Colin Munro, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga and Akila Dhananjaya. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Kusal Perera, Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Colin de Grandhomme, Wanidu Hasaranga, Seth Rance, Tim Southee and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro