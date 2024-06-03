SL vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 3, 2024  

Sri Lanka (SL) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in a Group D match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the contest.

South Africa recently lost to the West Indies 3-0 and would be desperate to make a comeback. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will go into the World Cup as underdogs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL vs SA game:

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Wanindu Hasaranga has been a genuine all-rounder in T20 cricket and should be picked in SL vs SA Dream11 teams. In 175 T20 matches, he has scored 2051 runs at an average of 18.64 and a strike-rate of 144.23.

Hasaranga has also picked up 243 scalps at an economy rate of 6.76 with 3 five-wicket hauls. If he finds his feet, the Proteas batters may get into a lot of trouble.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen (SA) – 9 credits

Australia v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Heinrich Klaasen has been a brute force in T20 cricket, especially in the last couple of years. He is among the runs after he played brilliantly for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 195 T20 matches, Klaasen scored 4459 runs at an average of 32.78 and a strike-rate of 152.34. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their SL vs SA Dream11 teams.

#1 Quinton de Kock (SA) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Quinton de Kock scored only 64 runs from three games in the T20I series against West Indies at an average of 21.33. But keeping in mind that he has scored 9663 runs in his T20 career, it is tough to rule out a player of De Kock’s class.

Opening the batting, he is expected to pose a huge threat to the opposition and hence, he should be a part of SL vs SA Dream11 teams.

