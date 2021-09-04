SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The hosts came up with a stunning batting performance in the first ODI to claim the lead in the series. However, the Sri Lankans will need to be wary of a strong South African side who are itching to make amends for a poor bowling performance in the opening game.

SL vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama

SA XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj (c)

Match Details

SL vs SA, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 4th September at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a decent one to bat on despite being a touch on the slower side. Although the pacers will get some help early on with the new ball, they will also revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners will play a big role in the middle overs, given the amount of turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 260 being par at the venue.

Today’s SL vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Minod Bhanuka: Although Minod Bhanuka was fairly solid against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, he couldn't kick on after getting a promising start. The wicketkeeper-batter will be key at the top of the order and presents a better case for a selection when compared to the talented Kyle Verreynne.

Batsman

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen is perhaps South Africa's best batsman in this format, with his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking being crucial in the middle overs. With Temba Bavuma out injured, Dussen is the perfect option to have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga was impressive with the ball in the previous game, but he had only one wicket to show for his efforts. However, given the nature of the surface, Hasaranga is a must-have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Similarly, Shamsi also picked up one wicket in the previous game despite troubling the opposition a lot in the middle overs. Given the form that he is in, Shamsi should find a spot in most fantasy teams for today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Important stats for SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Janneman Malan - 506 runs in 7 ODI innings, Average: 101.20

Wanindu Hasaranga - 537 runs and 26 wickets in 27 ODIs

Tabraiz Shamsi - 33 wickets in 28 ODI matches, SR: 43.49

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen. Vice-captain: Tabraiz Shamsi

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Minod Bhanuka, Aiden Markram, Charith Asalanka, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar