SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between South Africa (SA) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The South Africans stormed to a series-leveling win in the previous game to set up a decider on Tuesday. Although the Proteas might fancy their chances of a win in this game, the likely absences of Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada don't bode well for them. With home conditions playing into Sri Lanka's hands, a cracking contest beckons at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

SL vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama

SA XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj (c)

Match Details

SL vs SA, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 7th September at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch had a lot of runs on offer, despite helping the pacers. Although the weather could be an issue, a completed game is expected today. The pacers should get the ball to talk early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both sides likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SL vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Minod Bhanuka: Although Minod Bhanuka couldn't fire in the previous game, he has shown signs of improvement in the last few months. Heinrich Klaasen also provides a good outlet for fantasy points, but Bhanuka's familiarity with local conditions might give him the nod.

Batsman

Aiden Markram: Star opener Aiden Markram failed to convert a start into a big one in the previous game. However, Markram, with his part-time off-spin, is a must-have in your SL vs SA Dream11 fantasy team, given his form and ability.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Although the South Africans have been content in playing him out, Hasaranga is still Sri Lanka's best bet to pick wickets in the middle overs. Adding his pinch-hitting ability to the mix only adds value to Hasaranga's inclusion in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi had a career-best performance in the previous game as he used his wit and skill perfectly to bowl South Africa to a series-leveling win. With Rabada likely to sit the game out, Shamsi's role in the middle-overs becomes all the more important in the series decider.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Aiden Markram (SA) - 188 points

Charith Asalanka (SL) - 188 points

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA) - 174 points

Important stats for SL vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Janneman Malan - 627 runs in 8 ODI innings, Average: 104.50

Wanindu Hasaranga - 540 runs and 27 wickets in 28 ODIs

Tabraiz Shamsi - 38 wickets in 29 ODI matches, SR: 39.34

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Minod Bhanuka, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Minod Bhanuka, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Edited by Samya Majumdar