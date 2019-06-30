SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 1st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In Match 39 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka and West Indies aim to finish their dwindling campaigns on a relative high as they play each other at the Riverside Ground on Monday. Both teams aren't amongst the contenders for the semi-final spots with critical losses against India and South Africa and would love to restore some lost pride at the expense of the other.

While Sri Lanka did provide the tournament's biggest upset against England, they haven't been able to stand up against the other nations in the crunch moments with their batting unit heavily dependant on Kusal Perera. On the other hand, West Indies, who are still reeling from the loss of their star allrounder Andre Russell, has been one-dimensional in all facets of the game and would love to make up for their losses on Monday.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this mouth-watering game.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

West Indies

Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka

After a disappointing loss to South Africa last Friday, Sri Lanka will be pondering a few changes with Nuwan Pradeep and Jeffrey Vandersay waiting on the wings. Kusal Perera and Lasith Malinga have been impressive with bat and ball respectively with Avishka Fernando also getting off to fast starts against England and South Africa. The bowling unit hasn't been able to pick wickets regularly with Isuru Udana and Thisara Perera proving costly on more than one occasion. Dhananjaya de Silva's all-round abilities provide the balance in this side.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara, Udana, Malinga, Lakmal/Pradeep and Vandersay

West Indies

No changes are expected from West Indies inspite of a disappointing loss to India with Fabian Allen and Kemar Roach set to keep their places for this game as well. Sheldon Cottrell has been their go-to man with the ball with the likes of Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder also doing well. Chris Gayle and Shai Hope haven't been consistent at the top of the order, which has put more pressure upon the likes of Nicolas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer, who have scored some runs in the middle order. Carlos Brathwaithe's form with the bat also bodes well for the team while Sunil Ambris will be one to watch out for on Monday.

Possible XI: Ambris, Gayle, Hope (WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Brathwaithe, Allen, Cottrell, Roach and Thomas

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 39

1st July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

Although there will be some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers will get considerable help with the overcast conditions at the Riverside Ground. Batsmen should find it tough initially with the ball moving around in the first ten overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With a number of decent options in the offering, as many as three wicket-keepers are picked in the side with Kusal Perera, Nicolas Pooran and Shai Hope all expected to score some runs. While Kusal Perera has easily been Sri Lanka's best batsman, he hasn't been able to convert his starts at the top of the order. Inspite of that, he should be a worthwhile selection for this game.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle hasn't fired yet as we could witness a "Gayle-Storm" come Monday with no pressure upon him given West Indies ousting from the World Cup reckoning. Along with him, the likes of Angelo Mathews and Avishka Fernando are decent options with both of them getting amongst the runs in recent games.

Allrounders: West Indies captain Jason Holder has been resourceful with both bat and ball with 99 runs and 6 wickets to his name. He is a wonderful asset to have in the side while one of Dhananjaya de Silva or Thisara Perera should suffice as the second all-rounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Inspite of his age, Lasith Malinga still remains Sri Lanka's biggest weapon with the ball, proving his effectiveness in the shock win over England. He is a must-have selection alongside Sheldon Cottrell, who has picked 11 wickets so far in this World Cup. Isuru Udana has also done well with the ball and could be a good fit as well while one could also opt for the raw pace of Oshane Thomas.

Captain: Shai Hope and Kusal Perera are the frontrunners for captaincy with both of them looking in good touch at the top of the order. Along with them, Chris Gayle is also a decent option if one were to defer from the aforementioned duo for the mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Jason Holder, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sheldon Cottrell, Lasith Malinga, and Isuru Udana. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Jason Holder, Lasith Malinga, Oshane Thomas, and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle