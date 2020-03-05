SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 6th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final game of West Indies' tour of Sri Lanka takes place on Friday as the tourists look to seal a series win in Pallekele. Despite ending on the wrong side of a whitewash in the ODI format, West Indies fought back with an excellent performance in the first T20I, and with the return of Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, the Windies look quite formidable and well-equipped in all three facets of the game.

However, Sri Lanka did give them a run for their money despite being reduced to 56-5 at the end of the powerplay overs. Lasith Malinga and co. will be eyeing a series-levelling win on Friday although they will have to contend with a formidable Windies batting unit. With all to play for in Pallekele, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL vs WI.

SL vs WI Teams

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams.

Playing 11 Updates

Sri Lanka

Although they ended up losing the previous game, Sri Lanka shouldn't make many changes to the side. Shehan Jayasuriya could be dropped with Niroshan Dickwella waiting on the sidelines. While Kusal Perera should open the batting with Avishka Fernando, an improved performance is the priority for the middle order with Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka failing to score runs on Wednesday.

While their batting depth was on show in the previous game, Sri Lanka could swap Isuru Udana's variations for the Lahiru Kumara and the sheer pace the latter generates with the ball. With two spinners Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga set to take the field, Sri Lanka will look to have all their bases covered ahead of this must-win game.

Possible XI: Avishka, Kusal Perera (WK), Shehan/Dickwella, Mendis, Mathews, Shanaka, Thisara, Hasaranga, Udana/Kumara, Malinga (C) and Sandakan.

West Indies

After an excellent all-round performance earlier in the week, the tourists should ideally field the same side for this encounter. The team has a formidable batting unit with Simmons and King opening the batting. The batting unit's flexibility was evident in the previous game with the Windies not requiring Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell to bat even though they posted a target of 197.

Their middle order is filled with explosive batsmen with all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell holding the key to their fortunes. While Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas will share the new ball, the onus will be on Dwayne Bravo to provide the breakthroughs in the middle and death overs for his side.

Possible XI: Simmons, King, Hetmyer, Pooran (WK), Pollard (C), Powell, Russell, Allen, Bravo, Cottrell and Thomas.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

6th March 2020, 7:00 PM IST

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good batting track with a little help for the bowlers. However, the surface is slightly on the slower side, which would entice bowlers to vary their pace. The weather forecast isn't too great for the duration of this game with rain expected to interrupt play. In case of a rain-curtailed match, both teams should look to chase with DLS in mind.

SL vs WI Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera had a brilliant outing on Wednesday as he stood out among the wreckage caused by Oshane Thomas. His knock of 66 holds him in good stead as he is preferred ahead of Nicholas Pooran for this game.

Although Pooran is capable of scoring quick runs, the flexibility of West Indies' batting unit might not give him time to settle down and make an impact on the outcome of the game. This leaves Kusal Perera as the ideal choice although Pooran could be picked as the second wicket-keeper.

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons was the highest run-scorer in the previous game with a well-paced 67 off 51 balls. Although he wasn't as explosive as Pollard or Russell, his ability to bat deep into the innings makes him a great option. While the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard are also viable candidates, Avishka Fernando is a must-have in the side for this game. Although he didn't get many runs in the 1st T20I, Avishka Fernando's recent form in the ODIs should ensure his selection. As for the final batting pick, one of Angelo Mathews or Kusal Mendis should fit the bill.

All-rounders: Andre Russell had a fairly triumphant return to international cricket as he plundered 35 runs off just 14 balls. In addition to his batting display, Russell chipped in with a wicket and a catch to round off an impressive all-round performance. He is a must-have player in the fantasy team and along with him, spin bowling allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga is an excellent option while one could also include Thisara Perera for his big-hitting prowess.

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas' match-winning fifer in the previous game makes him a must-have for this fantasy side. With the big West Indian's pace proving to be quite lethal, he should pick a wicket or two alongside Sheldon Cottrell. Lasith Malinga is also a valuable asset with the veteran guaranteeing wickets in the death overs. If an extra bowler is to be picked, Lakshan Sandakan should suffice for this game.

Captain: Avishka Fernando hasn't done well in T20Is with an average of just 14.31. However, he is one of Sri Lanka's best bets with the bat and should come up with a sizeable contribution on Friday. Along with Fernando, Lendl Simmons could be backed for an encore of his performance in the first ODI for the multiplier options as well. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Andre Russell and his all-round abilities could be backed to deliver double points for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kusal Perera, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Lasith Malinga.

Captain: Avishka Fernando, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kusal Perera, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell, Lakshan Sandakan, Sheldon Cottrell and Lasith Malinga.

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Avishka Fernando