SLK vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Saint Lucia Kings will face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 13th game of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 on September 2nd at Warner Park.

The Kings have only won one of their three games, and they now lie at the bottom of the standings with two points. They lost their previous encounter and are looking for a win to help them improve their league standing.

The Warriors had the same record as their opponents, with only two points from a single victory in three games. They are currently on a two-match losing run, which they will be anxious to break as soon as possible.

SLK vs GUY Probable Playing 11 Today

Saint Lucia Kings

Rahkeem Cornwall: Andre Fletcher (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Mohammad Hafeez, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Brandon King, Odean Smith, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Match Details

SLK vs GUY, CPL T20

Date and Time: 2nd September, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Warner Park’s pitch is batting friendly, and batsmen will love to play their strokes on this wicket. So the team winning the toss could look to bat first and post a huge total on the board.

Today’s SLK vs GUY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre is probably the best wicket-keeper option. He opened the innings with a brilliant 55-ball 81 against TKR in a losing effort, but it doesn't lessen the threat he poses to the opposition. Behind the stumps, he's very fast and clean.

Batsmen

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer, the middle-order batsman, is the one to watch in this battle. He hit a stunning 35-ball 52 against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and a 41-ball 54 in his team's first match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Tim David: David did not do well in his last match, but he has a lot of potential, as seen by his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the first two matches, which might aid the team in this contest.

All-rounders

Roston Chase: Roston is the best all-rounder choice. While playing in the middle order for the Kings, he hit an unbeaten 30 and also took a wicket. He has also taken wickets in all three matches.

Mohammad Hafeez: Hafeez is currently the most consistent player for the Warriors and has performed admirably in both batting and bowling, making him a strong contender in this fight.

Bowlers

Kesrick Williams: Williams has been a standout for the Kings with the ball. He returned with a terrific match figure of 4/24 against the Knight Riders and will look to develop on his form, making him an ideal fantasy player to have in the team.

Imran Tahir: Tahir lived up to his reputation and continued his regular wicket-taking haul, which should continue in the next matches, making him a key member of the squad.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLK vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Hafeez: 306 points

Romario Shepherd: 245 points

Imran Tahir: 202 points

Shimron Hetmyer: 201 points

Nicolas Pooran: 172 points

Important stats for SLK vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Shimron Hetmyer: 4 matches, 137 runs

Mohammad Hafeez: 4 matches, 132 runs

Tim David: 2 matches, 99 runs

Imran Tahir: 4 matches, 6 wickets

Romario Shepherd: 2 matches, 6 wickets

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Today

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mohammad Hafeez, Kesrick Williams, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez Vice-Captain: Roston Chase

SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Nicolas Pooran, Tim David, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee