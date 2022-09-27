SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2022, Eliminator

St Lucia Kings (GUY) will take on Jamaica Tallawahs (SLK) in the Eliminator of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Eliminator.

St Lucia Kings finished third in the table. They won four of their 10 matches and finished with nine points. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs also won four of their 10 games to finish with nine points to finish fourth and qualify for the knockout stages.

The two teams will now face each other in the Eliminator where the losing side end up getting knocked out of the tournament, while the winner progresses to Qualifier 2.

SLK vs JAM Match Details, Eliminator

The eliminator of Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 28 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs JAM, Caribbean Premier League 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: September 28, 2022, 4.30 am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLK vs JAM Pitch Report

The final leg of the CPL 2022 matches are being hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. It has proved to be a sporting wicket and has seen its fair share of high-scoring as well as low-scoring matches. Both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance here.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 166.6

Average second innings score: 155.8

SLK vs JAM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

St Lucia Kings: NR-L-W-W-W

Jamaica Tallawahs: NR-L-L-W-L

SLK vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

St Lucia Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

St Lucia Kings Probable Playing 11

Mark Deyal, Faf du Plessis (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Adam Hose, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Roshon Primus, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, and Jeavor Royal.

Jamaica Tallawahs Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing 11

Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Kirk Mckenzie, Rovman Powell (c), Mohammad Nabi, Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, and Mohammad Amir.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Johnson Charles (8 matches, 342 runs, Strike Rate: 135.17)

Johnson Charles is the best wicketkeeper choice possible for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has smashed 342 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.85 and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Top Batter pick

Brandon King (10 matches, 326 runs, Strike Rate: 135.83)

Brandon King is the second-highest run-scorer after Charles. He has hammered 326 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of over 135. He has notched up a century this season.

Top All-rounder pick

David Wiese (9 matches, 126 runs and 9 wickets)

David Wiese could prove to be a dynamic and effective all-round option for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 126 runs at an average of 31.50 and has a strike rate of over 151. Wiese has also claimed nine wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 6.80.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Amir (10 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.88)

Mohammad Amir has rolled back the years with his bowling in CPL 2022. He has scalped 13 wickets in 10 games at a wonderful economy rate of 5.88.

SLK vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker in the competition as things stand. He has picked up 16 wickets in just 10 matches at a splendid average of 14.93. He also has a great economy rate of 6.63.

Faf Du Plessis

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has sparked into life in this competition. He has hammered 291 runs in nine matches and his strike rate of 170.17 has been extremely valuable for his side. Du Plessis also has a century to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alzarri Joseph 48 runs and 16 wickets 610 points Imad Wasim 90 runs and 12 wickets 555 points Johnson Charles 342 runs 508 points David Wiese 126 runs and 9 wickets 503 points Faf Du Plessis 291 runs 469 points

SLK vs JAM match expert tips

Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph are the leaders in their respective categories in CPL 2022 and are an extremely safe captaincy pairing for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head to Head League

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Faf Du Plessis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Raymond Reifer

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand League

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Faf Du Plessis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Raymond Reifer

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green

