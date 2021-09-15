SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Final

The final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday.

After 32 enthralling CPL 2021 games, we are down to two teams as the home side Patriots look to go the distance at the expense of the Kings. The Patriots have been the team to beat in this CPL. However, they lost both their league games against the Kings, who are likely to be without captain Faf du Plessis for the summit clash. With the trophy on the line, a cracking game beckons at Warner Park on Wednesday.

SLK vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

SKN XI

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Joshua da Silva (wk), Fabian Allen, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell and Naseem Shah

SLK XI

Andre Fletcher (c&wk), Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz and Kesrick Williams/Obed McCoy

Match Details

SLK vs SKN, CPL 2021, Final

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

As seen in the semi-finals, a high-scoring game beckons at Warner Park. However, the pacers should get some help early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should also get some help in the middle overs, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first, given the setting of the game.

Today’s SLK vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: In the likely absence of Faf du Plessis, a lot will ride on the shoulders of Andre Fletcher, who hasn't been in the best of form in CPL 2021. However, his explosive ability at the top of the order should give him the nod over Joshua da Silva.

Batsman

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis is currently the top run-scorer in CPL 2021. With form on his side, Lewis is bound to be a popular pick in most SLK vs SKN Dream11 fantasy teams.

All-rounder

Roston Chase: Roston Chase has been the star player for the Kings in CPL 2021, with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. Like Lewis, Chase is also in the midst of good form, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Although Wahab Riaz has blown hot and cold this season, he has done fairly well in the backend of the innings. Riaz is also a decent bet with the bat, which could prove to be pivotal in this high octane game

Top 3 best players to pick in SLK vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis (SKN) - 714 points

Dominic Drakes (SKN) - 522 points

Roston Chase (SLK) - 929 points

Important Stats for SLK vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 420 runs in 10 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.50

Roston Chase: 403 runs and 9 wickets in 11 CPL 2021 matches

Dominic Drakes: 15 wickets in 10 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.53

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Roston Chase, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Sheldon Cottrell and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: David Wiese

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Tim David, Fabian Allen, David Wiese, Roston Chase, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Alzarri Joseph and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Roston Chase

Edited by Samya Majumdar