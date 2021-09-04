SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 15

Match 15 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The Patriots have been the team to the beat in this CPL with Dwayne Bravo leading his troops admirably. However, their unbeaten streak is in quite some danger against the Saint Lucia Kings, who will be looking to strengthen their case for a top-four finish with a win in today's fixture.

JAM vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

SKN XI

Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Paul van Meekeren, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell and Naseem Shah

SLK XI

Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

SLK vs SKN, CPL 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 4th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A fresh pitch is expected for this game with the batsmen likely to enjoy the conditions. Although the bowlers should get some help early on, the batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions and get off to a flyer. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s SLK vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Thomas: Although Devon Thomas has been fairly consistent at the top of the order, his strike-rate hasn't been too great. However, given the form that he is in, Thomas is a decent option to have in your SLK vs SKN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has had a horrendous CPL campaign so far despite promoting himself to the top of the order. But Faf is arguably one of the best in the business and can be banked to overturn his poor form today.

All-rounder

Roston Chase: Roston Chase has been the Kings' best player in the CPL with his fifty in the previous game paving the way for a big win. With his off-spin also proving to be a viable option for the Kings, Chase is a must-have in your SLK vs SKN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Paul van Meekeren: Paul van Meekeren has been brilliant for the Patriots with a heap of wickets to his name. Bowling with good pace and control, he should find himself in the wickets column again, making him one to watch out for in today's CPL game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SLK vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Sherfane Rutherford (SKN) - 323 points

Dwayne Bravo (SKN) - 381 points

Roston Chase (SLK) - 320 points

Important Stats for SLK vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 156 runs in 5 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.20

Roston Chase: 126 runs and 5 wickets in 4 CPL 2021 matches

Sherfane Rutherford: 177 runs in 5 CPL 2021 matches; SR: 145.08

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Paul van Meekeren, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams and Naseem Shah

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo

SLK vs SNP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samit Patel, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Paul van Meekeren, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams and Naseem Shah

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

