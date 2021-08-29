SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021 Match 7

Match seven of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has St Lucia Kings (SLK) taking on defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

After a disappointing start to their CPL campaign, the Knight Riders bounced back with a brilliant performance against the Barbados Royals. They will look to sustain their newfound momentum with another win in today's fixture. However, they face a wounded St Lucia Kings, looking to bounce back from a loss off their own in this much-awaited clash on Sunday.

SLK vs TKR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLK XI

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams and Obed McCoy

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Tim Seifert/Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales

Match Details

SLK vs TKR, CPL 2021, Match 7

Date and Time: 26th August 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at Warner Park with there being some help available for the pacers as well. Although the fast bowlers should get the new ball to swing around, the batters will look to go after them early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss with it being a day game. 160-170 should be a decent total at this venue with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher is one of the most explosive batsmen to have played for St Lucia. Given his ability to get his side off to a flyer, Fletcher is one to watch out for in this fixture.

Batsman

Lendl Simmons: CPL 2020's top run-scorer Lendl Simmons is yet to come up with a big knock in this edition. Blessed with an eye for big scores and excellent temperament, Simmons is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is TKR's trump-card with his mystery spin and pinch-hitting at the top of the order. With the nature of the pitch also playing into his favor, Narine should have a big say in the outcome of the game.

Bowler

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy has had a great few months with a heap of wickets to his name. Capable of holding his own with the new ball and in the death overs, McCoy should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SLK vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Isuru Udana (TKR) - 193 points

Sunil Narine (TKR) - 121 points

Tim David (SLK) - 88 points

Important Stats for SLK vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard: 60 runs in 2 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 162.16

Isuru Udana: 6 wickets in 2 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 10.00

Tim David: 56 (28) vs Jamaica Tallawahs (previous game)

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Sunil Narine, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy and Jayden Seales

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Tim David, Isuru Udana, Sunil Narine, Roston Chase, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Edited by Samya Majumdar