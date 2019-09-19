SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 21st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

St Lucia Zouks is back in action as they play their first game in St Lucia against the Barbados Tridents, who themselves haven't played in a while. Both teams have won only one game each although they have played the least number of games among all the six franchises.

St Lucia's only win in CPL 2019 was against Jamaica Tallawahs with Rakheem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher powering them to a sensational win in Kingston. On the other hand, Barbados has blown hot and cold with star opener, Alex Hales yet to fire for them in the competition.

With the competition for the playoff places heating up as each game goes by, both teams will eye a crucial win on Saturday with two vital points left in the balance. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Alex Hales, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh

Playing XI Updates:

St Lucia Zouks:

St Lucia welcome Colin Ingram to their roster with Thisara Perera's NOC being cancelled abruptly by the Sri Lanka Board. He will slot in right away in the top order with Colin de Grandhomme dropping to number five.

While Roland Cato makes way for the burly batsman, Colin Ingram should relieve some of the pressure put upon Andre Fletcher and Rakheem Cornwall, who have been sensational at the top of the order. Their bowling unit also looks well settled with Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams consistently picking wickets along with leggie, Fawad Ahmad. Darren Sammy is responsible for the late order hitting for this home side with Kavem Hodge also complimenting him well.

Possible XI: Fletcher(WK), Cornwall, Ingram, Hodge, Grandhomme, Sammy(C), Viljoen, Williams, McCoy, Ahmed and Barnwell/Campbell.

Barbados Tridents:

As for the Tridents, not many personnel changes are on cards with Jason Holder not being a fan of too many changes. Better performances are expected from their opening pair of Alex Hales and Johnson Charles, who haven't been consistent in CPL 2019.

Young, Leniko Boucher has played well along with veteran JP Duminy in the middle order. Jonathan Carter needs to get some runs under his belt while Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse provide the impetus when required in the death overs. With Sandeep Lamichhane and Hayden Walsh in good form, they should fancy their chances of pulling off a coup in St Lucia on Saturday.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles, Boucher(WK), Duminy, Carter, Holder(C), Nurse, Lamichhane, Walsh, Lalor and Primus.

Match Details:

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, Match 17

21 September 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Daren Sammy International Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report:

The pitch should have something in store for everyone with spin expected to have a major say. Considering the fact it is an evening fixture, batsmen should aim for a score ranging between 170-180 with the boundaries also not being too big. Chasing is the preferred choice for captains winning the toss and shouldn't defer on Saturday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher is the preferred choice over young, Leniko Boucher given the fact that Fletcher is one of the most consistent performers in the history of CPL. He has done well this season as well while playing second fiddle to Rakheem Cornwall at the top of the order. Back him to earn some fantasy points on Saturday.

Batsmen: Colin Ingram is back in CPL and should be picked indefinitely for this game. Along with Alex Hales, Ingram should tee off on what should be a good batting surface. Carter hasn't done well in CPL 2019 but is very capable of scoring quick runs and should be selected regardless of his form.

Allrounders: JP Duminy has been Barbados' best batsman and is a must have in this game along with Kiwi all-rounder, Colin de Grandhomme. Both of them are in good form and should contribute with both bat and ball. As for the optional third allrounder spot, Jason Holder could do the trick with his incisive swing bowling.

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane has the ability to pick wickets regardless of the nature of the pitch. He should be picked along with Fawad Ahmed and Obed McCoy. While Hayden Walsh also presents a decent case for an inclusion in the fantasy team, Josh Lalor should be backed to pick a wicket or two.

Captain: Alex Hales hasn't scored many runs in three games so far. He is due for a big score at the top of the Barbados batting unit which makes him one of the first choices for captaincy. Along with the Englishman, Colin Ingram and JP Duminy are decent options as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder, JP Duminy, Colin de Grandhomme, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fawad Ahmed, Obed McCoy and Josh Lalor. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Colin Ingram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Jonathan Carter, Rakheem Cornwall, JP Duminy, Colin de Grandhomme, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fawad Ahmed, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: JP Duminy