SLZ vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 3rd, 2020

CPL 2020 is into the business end with each match holding immense significance. And, one such encounter pits the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Zouks have been the surprise package of the season and have produced a string of excellent performances.

Led by the charismatic Daren Sammy, the Zouks have five wins in seven games and are on course for a top-two finish. Their previous game saw them defend 92 against the Tridents, showcasing the kind of form their bowlers are in at the moment.

On the other hand, Guyana has blown hot and cold although they are firmly in the running for a semi-final spot with six points in seven games so far.

The Zouks' bowlers will come up against a rampant Nicholas Pooran, who scored a breathtaking hundred earlier in the tournament against the Patriots. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Ross Taylor itching for a big score, all signs point towards a highly competitive game on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks

Andre Fletcher (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan and Javelle Glen

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir and Ashmead Nedd

Match Details

Match: St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Date: 3rd September 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium has been favourable to the spinners although pacers such as Keemo Paul and Scott Kuggeleijn have used changes of pace to perfection at this venue.

Although the ball should come onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will have to be wary of the odd ball keeping low as well. However, the weather forecast isn't too great with rain expected to play a part.

With the prospect of rain and DLS looming large, both teams will look to chase on winning the toss.

SLZ vs GUY CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLZ vs GUY Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair and Scott Kuggeleijn

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair and Kesrick Williams

Captain: Imran Tahir, Vice-Captain: Najibullah Zadran