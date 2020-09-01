SLZ vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 3rd, 2020

CPL 2020 is into the business end with each match holding immense significance. And, one such encounter pits the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
The Zouks have been the surprise package of the season and have produced a string of excellent performances.
Led by the charismatic Daren Sammy, the Zouks have five wins in seven games and are on course for a top-two finish. Their previous game saw them defend 92 against the Tridents, showcasing the kind of form their bowlers are in at the moment.
On the other hand, Guyana has blown hot and cold although they are firmly in the running for a semi-final spot with six points in seven games so far.
The Zouks' bowlers will come up against a rampant Nicholas Pooran, who scored a breathtaking hundred earlier in the tournament against the Patriots. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Ross Taylor itching for a big score, all signs point towards a highly competitive game on Wednesday.
Squads to choose from
St Lucia Zouks
Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh
Predicted Playing XIs
St Lucia Zouks
Andre Fletcher (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan and Javelle Glen
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir and Ashmead Nedd
Match Details
Match: St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
Date: 3rd September 2020, at 3:00 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium has been favourable to the spinners although pacers such as Keemo Paul and Scott Kuggeleijn have used changes of pace to perfection at this venue.
Although the ball should come onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will have to be wary of the odd ball keeping low as well. However, the weather forecast isn't too great with rain expected to play a part.
With the prospect of rain and DLS looming large, both teams will look to chase on winning the toss.
SLZ vs GUY CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair and Scott Kuggeleijn
Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair and Kesrick Williams
Captain: Imran Tahir, Vice-Captain: Najibullah ZadranPublished 01 Sep 2020, 19:01 IST