SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 27th, 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) reaches its halfway point as the St Lucia Zouks take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval on Thursday.

The Zouks have exceeded expectations so far with three wins in four games. Riding on their all-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase's heroics, the Zouks look on course for a top-four finish.

On the other hand, the Patriots, despite possessing a fearsome batting unit, dwell at the bottom of the table with just one win in four games. However, they do have momentum on their side, which should come in handy against the Zouks.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper and are in with a fighting chance. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking start to what should be an entertaining double header on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Dinesh Ramdin, Josh de Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cottrell and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

St Lucia Zouks

Kimani Melius, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Saad bin Zafar, Chemar Holder, Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Date: 27th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in the two CPL matches played on Tuesday, the pitch is on the slower side with the spinners picking up a heap of wickets in both games. Batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big, with the pacers also finding some help off the surface.

With the chasing side winning both games on Tuesday, both teams would be tempted to chase although the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk, Mark Deyal, Chris Lynn, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Chris Lynn, Najibullah Zadran, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit