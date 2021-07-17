Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - July 18th, 2021

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

As Indian fans try to overcome a heartbreaking World Test Championship (WTC) final loss, a second-string side led by Shikhar Dhawan gears up to challenge Sri Lanka on their home turf. Although the team are missing some key personnel, the Indian squad aren't short on star power, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being part of it. In addition, the tour would also provide uncapped players such as Devdutt Padikkal and Varun Chakravarthy to stamp their authority on the international arena. With a well-balanced team in place, India will head into the game and series as the favorites, but they are in for a tough test.

The hosts, Sri Lanka, are in a spot of bother. Amid all the controversy off the field, the Sri Lankans come into the series on the back of embarrassing series losses at the hands of England in both the ODI and T20I formats. In addition, Kusal Perera's absence dents their fortunes with Dasun Shanaka set to lead the side. However, Sri Lanka boast a decent unit that is built to maximize the subcontinent conditions, something that the Indian think-tank, heralded by Rahul Dravid, will have to contend with.

As previously mentioned, India will head into this game as the clear favorites, but Sri Lanka are well and truly capable of flipping the script. With both teams eyeing a big win in the fixture, we should be in for a cracking start to the series on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara/Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav/Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 18th July 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers. The new-ball bowlers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batsmen on their toes. However, the pitch will get slower as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 260 being a good total at the venue.

Edited by Samya Majumdar