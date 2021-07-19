Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI Match - July 20th, 2021

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and India is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Indians had a ball in the first ODI as young guns Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan wreaked havoc on Sunday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, India will still look to make improvements, especially on the bowling front, with their pacers Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggling to pick up early wickets. Although spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's form was a bright spot, India will definitely be eyeing a better performance with the ball.

As India eye a series win, Sri Lanka, themselves, will be hoping for an improved performance. None of their batsmen were able to convert their starts into big ones, which cost them the win. They will need their big guns in Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka to fire with the bat if they are to come close to leveling the series.

All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Colombo as both teams eye a crucial win at the expense of one another on Tuesday.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 20th July 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Premadasa Stadium with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the batsmen will look to go on the attack from ball one, they will need to be wary of movement off the surface early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a big role, making for a good contest between bat and ball. With dew possibly playing a part, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 250-260 is par at the venue, with the middle overs being crucial to the outcome of the game.

Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SL vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Dasun Shanaka, Prithvi Shaw, Avishka Fernando, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Dasun Shanaka, Prithvi Shaw, Avishka Fernando, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar