IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and India is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The depth of the Indian cricket team shone through in the previous ODI as Deepak Chahar paved the way for a stunning comeback win against Sri Lanka. Although the Indians have already sealed an impressive series win, that shouldn't stop them from eyeing a clean-sweep. While their spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have shown signs of improvement, India's batting depth and firepower have been the deciding factor in the series. Although a couple of changes are expected of the Indians, one can expect another good performance in the series finale.

The Sri Lankans have impressed in patches so far with the likes of Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga leading the way with bat and ball respectively. However, they will need a complete performance to get the better of their Asian counterparts. All eyes will be on their star opener Avishka Fernando, who hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones so far in the series.

The Indians will walk into this game as the favorites with momentum on their side. However, Sri Lanka will look to add some respectability to the scoreline with a morale-boosting win ahead of the all-important T20I series. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons with both teams aiming for a win on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka vs India Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana/Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 23rd July 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

Although this is the third match at the venue this week, a good batting track beckons with some help on offer for the spinners as well. There isn't much swing available with the new ball, paving the way for the openers to attack the bowling from ball one. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down with the spinners likely to extract ample turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key towards the end with both teams preferring to chase under the lights. Although 260 should be par at the venue, both teams are capable of going above and beyond.

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

SL vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Minod Bhanuka, Shikhar Dhawan, Charith Asalanka, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kasun Rajitha and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

