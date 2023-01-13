STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 40

The 40th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

The Adelaide Strikers are in the mix for a top-four finish with five wins in 10 matches. While they come into the game on the back of a tough loss to the Stars, the Strikers welcome Alex Carey and Travis Head to their squad for the final leg of the BBL.

As for the Heat, they are in the must-win territory with only two wins to their credit all season. They have a decent roster with a good mix of youth and experience, with Usman Khawaja being the key. With either side eager to return to winning ways, a cracker of a contest beckons in Adelaide.

STR vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 40

The Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the 40th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on January 14. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STR vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Match 40

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STR vs HEA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 40

The Adelaide Oval has seen its fair share of high-scoring matches, with the average first-innings score reading 190 this season. Spinners have accounted for 43 percent of the wickets this season, holding them in good stead. There won't be much help available with the new ball, with only 13 percent of the wickets falling in the first four overs. With this being a day game, batting first could be the preferred choice upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 190

2nd-innings score: 175

STR vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett/Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann and Spencer Johnson.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

Alex Carey and Travis Head are available for this game.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti/Henry Hunt, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Henry Thorton and Peter Siddle (c).

STR vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Peirson (9 matches, 194 runs, SR: 122.78)

Jimmy Peirson has been in decent form in the BBL with 194 runs in nine matches. He is striking at 122.78 in the middle order, particularly impressive in the Surge overs. With Peirson capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a good pick for your STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Hose (10 matches, 251 runs, SR: 132.80)

Adam Hose has been a decent addition to the Adelaide Strikers roster this season, scoring 251 runs in 10 matches. He is striking at 132.80, with most of his runs coming in the backend of the innings. With Hose looking in decent touch of late, he could be a viable pick for your STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matt Short (10 matches, 379 runs, 9 wickets)

Matt Short has been the standout player in the BBL this season with 379 runs at an average of 42.11. He has a strike rate of 148.05 to go along with nine wickets. Given his all-round utility, Short is a must-have in your STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Spencer Johnson (0/22 in the previous match vs Scorchers)

Spencer Johnson, despite going wicketless, showed good pace and control in the previous game against the Scorchers. Johnson is a decent left-arm pacer who can generate high pace and can swing the new ball. With the Strikers struggling a touch against left-arm pace this season, Johnson is another viable choice in your STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne's season debut did not go according to plan against the Scorchers as he scored only 10 runs and conceded 20 runs in his lone over with the ball. However, Labuschagne has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few seasons as a T20 cricketer, scoring 189 runs in his last eight innings. With Labuschagne likely to bowl as the second spinner, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Matt Short

Matt Short has come up with the goods with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 379 runs and picking up nine wickets. While his strike rate reads in excess of 140, Short has also been miserly with the ball with an economy of 6.69. With most of Short's success coming at the Adelaide Oval this season, he is set to be a popular captaincy pick in the STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 379 runs in 10 matches Josh Brown 127 runs in 5 matches Wes Agar 13 wickets in 9 matches Marnus Labuschagne 10(9) in the previous match Spencer Johnson 0/22 in the previous match

STR vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 40

Alex Carey is back in BBL action and will be keen to hit the ground running. Carey has been a consistent performer for the Strikers with over 500 runs at a strike rate of 124 over his last two seasons. With Carey likely to open the batting as well, he could be a game-changing addition to your STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Usman Khawaja (vc), Adam Hose, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Travis Head, Matt Short (c), Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (c)

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Adam Hose, Max Bryant

All-rounders: Travis Head, Matt Short, Marnus Labuschagne (vc)

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson

