STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 17th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat face each other for the second time this week in Match 40 of BBL 2019-20. With the business end of the tournament fast approaching, Brisbane Heat are ideally placed to make it to the playoffs with five wins in nine games. Their opponents, Adelaide Strikers did start the tournament brightly but have stumbled of late to find themselves in fifth place with nine points.

Their previous encounter saw James Pattinson steal the spotlight from the debuting AB de Villiers with a sensational fifer at the Gabba. However, with the action shifting to the Adelaide Oval, the home side will look to exact revenge upon the Heat, who are considered favourites for this game.

With two valuable points on offer, an exciting game featuring some of the best players in the league including AB de Villiers and Rashid Khan awaits. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STR vs HEA.

STR vs HEA Teams

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Harry Nielsen, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Jono Wells, Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, AB de Villiers, Jimmy Peirson, James Pattinson, Ben Laughlin, Jack Prestwidge, Mitchell Swepson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Playing XI Updates

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers could bring in Billy Stanlake for this game with Harry Conway proving expensive in the previous fixture. The rest of the side should remain unchanged with much expected from Jake Weatherald and Travis Head in the batting unit. Jono Wells has been their best batsman this year with 306 runs and will be key alongside Matt Short, who is slowly finding his groove. Another key player for the Strikers, Rashid Khan's battle with AB de Villiers is one to keep an eye on while Michael Neser and Peter Siddle lead the pace attack in this crucial game against the Heat.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Head(C), Wells, Short, Nielsen(WK), Neser, Rashid, Siddle, Stanlake/Conway and O'Connor.

Brisbane Heat

The Heat could field an unchanged side after a dominant performance against the same opposition earlier in the week. AB de Villiers' inclusion in the side as strengthened the middle order with Matt Renshaw scoring a fifty in the previous game. With the explosive duo of Lynn and Bryant opening the batting, Brisbane Heat will bank on their batting prowess to do the double over the Strikers. Their bowling unit also has a lot of variety with Mujeeb and Pattinson leading the way alongside Ben Laughlin, who returns to the Adelaide Oval for the first time since his move to Brisbane during the off-season.

Possible XI: Lynn(C), Bryant, Renshaw, de Villiers, Burns, Peirson(WK), Cutting, Pattinson, Mujeeb, Laughlin/Swepson and Lalor.

Advertisement

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 40

17th January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has been quite competitive with both the batsmen and bowlers enjoying the conditions. While scores of 165 have been achieved at this venue this year, the spinners have played a part in the middle overs as well. With this being an afternoon clash, either side will be looking to bat first with the powerplay overs being crucial to their fortunes.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers, Harry Nielsen and Jimmy Peirson bat down the order for their respective sides. Although both of them are available at the same price, Nielsen should get the nod over Peirson. Considering the batting prowess the Heat have in their side, Peirson might not get a chance to earn fantasy points with the bat.

Batsmen: South African superstar AB de Villiers had a decent debut as he got the better of Rashid Khan earlier in the week. On a decent batting pitch, De Villiers should be backed to score some runs, along with Chris Lynn. Jono Wells has done well in the middle order for the Strikers with the diminutive batsman scoring over 300 runs in BBL 2019-20. In spite of his poor form at the top of the order, Phil Salt also presents a good case for inclusion in the fantasy team ahead of opening partner, Jake Weatherald.

All-rounders: Michael Neser is slowly finding his groove with the Queensland all-rounder picking a wicket with the new ball in the previous game. Along with his captain, Travis Head, Neser should prove to be a handy pick in the fantasy team. Although Ben Cutting is in good form with bat and ball, Renshaw's match-winning fifty earlier in the week holds him in good stead. With Renshaw set to bowl a few overs as well, he should get the nod over Cutting.

Bowlers: James Pattinson ought to be a popular pick among the fantasy teams after a brilliant fifer in Adelaide. Along with him, the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Josh Lalor are also viable picks with both of them impressing in the previous game. However, Rashid Khan's inclusion is a must with the Afghan leggie picking 15 wickets in 9 BBL 2019-20 games so far. Peter Siddle is also a dependable bowler while Ben Laughlin could be a punt pick if he does makes the cut for this game.

Captain: AB de Villiers is the perfect captaincy material with the South African having a lot of experience under his belt. He has a good record in Australian conditions as well and also looks in good touch. His captain, Chris Lynn is also due for a big knock and would be a decent fit for the multiplier options along with Travis Head.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Harry Nielsen, Jono Wells, Chris Lynn, AB de Villiers, Phil Salt, Michael Neser, Ben Cutting, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, James Pattinson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Travis Head

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Harry Nielsen, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, AB de Villiers, Jono Wells, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Josh Lalor.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Phil Salt.