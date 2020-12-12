STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 13th, 2020

Match 5 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 features Adelaide Strikers taking on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

The Hobart Hurricanes began their 2020-21 BBL campaign with a win against Sydney Sixers. Riding on the exploits of Tim David and their pace arsenal, the Hurricanes managed to defend a par score, which should stand them in good stead for the rest of the tournament.

However, they face a stern test against the Adelaide Strikers, who are one of the most consistent teams in the BBL. With the likes of Phil Salt and Rashid Khan returning for another gig in the competition, the Strikers will eye a successful start to their BBL campaign on Sunday. The addition of Matt Renshaw and Danny Briggs has strengthened the side, which lacked a bit of balance last year.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Hurricanes are the favourites, as they are playing at home. However, Rashid Khan and co could be a handful in what should be a cracking game to kickstart a double-header Sunday in BBL 2020-21.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing-11s

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Harry Nielsen (WK), Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle (C), Danny Briggs, Wes Agar and Daniel Worrall/Cameron Valente.

Hobart Hurricanes

Will Jacks, D'Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Tim David, Mac Wright, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith and James Faulkner.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 5

Date: 13th December 2020, at 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

A good batting track could be on offer at the Bellerive Oval, with 170 expected to be a par-score at this venue.

The ball should skid on nicely although the spinners could get some help off the surface. Change of pace will be key for pacers, something that batsmen will need to vary of at the backend of innings. With this BBL game being an afternoon clash, both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STR vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jono Wells, D'Arcy Short, Matt Renshaw, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan.

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-Captain: Phil Salt.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Mac Wright, Phil Salt, Jono Wells, D'Arcy Short, Matt Renshaw, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Danny Briggs and Rashid Khan.

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-Captain: Matt Renshaw.