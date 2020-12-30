STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 31st, 2020

Match 21 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 pits the Adelaide Strikers against the Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

For the BBL's New Year Eve's clash, the Strikers are brimming with confidence after a fine win against the Perth Scorchers earlier in the week. The Alex Carey-led side have won three of their five BBL games this season, with their bowling unit particularly impressing.

Rashid Khan, who was named the ICC T20I Player of the Decade, has paved the way for the likes of Peter Siddle and Ashton Agar to wreak havoc, with Danny Briggs also finding his feet in the BBL. However, the duo of Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw is yet to fire with the bat, which is an area of concern.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Perth Scorchers, are yet to win a single game in the BBL so far. The three-time champions, however, possess perhaps the best batting unit in the competition, with Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone starring prominently. With the experience of Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner to fall back on, the Scorchers will look for revenge when they take on the Strikers.

Both teams are equally matched on paper although the Adelaide Strikers are the favourites, as they are playing at home and the fact that they are in good form. However, considering the Perth Scorchers' depth in both batting and bowling, this game has all the ingredients for an instant classic in the BBL.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams will look to close out the year on a high in what promises to be a cracking contest in Adelaide.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing-11s

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs and Wes Agar.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner (C), Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye.

Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 21

Date: 31st December 2020, at 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous BBL game at the Adelaide Oval, a competitive track beckons, with help on offer for both batsmen and bowlers.

While the batsmen will look to take the attack to the pacers early on, they will need to keep an eye out for extra bounce and swing. The spinners should also come into play as the match progresses, with extra bounce likely to play into their hands.

With this BBL game being played under the lights, the ball should skid on nicely, which should make for a pretty even contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss, with 160-170 runs likely to be a competitive total at this venue.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STR vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Phil Salt, Ashton Turner, Jason Roy, Matt Renshaw, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-Captain: Alex Carey.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Colin Munro, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Roy, Matt Renshaw, Liam Livingstone, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-Captain: Matt Renshaw.