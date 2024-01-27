SUNE vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 27, 2024

On Saturday, January 27, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) will lock horns with MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 20th match of the SA20 2024 at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Ranked third, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have played five out of six matches this season, securing victory in three of them. Despite a convincing nine-wicket win against Pretoria Capitals, they experienced a narrow three-run defeat in the following reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town suffered their fourth loss, the second in a row, in the recent match against Durban Super Giants, losing by 36 runs. This places them below Sunrisers in the standings, having won two matches and accumulated nine points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your SUNE vs MICT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen (MICT) - 9.0 credits

Rassie van der Dussen has not been up to the mark in the last two games, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 105.56. However, he has the combination of technique and power that positions him as a reliable choice for the captain/vice-captain in fantasy cricket.

Rassie smashed a 41-run knock against Sunrisers Eastern Cape this season, a knock that featured three fours and two sixes. He will be looking forward to recreating a much better performance in the upcoming SUNE vs MICT Dream11 match.

#2 Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 8.5 credits

Ryan Rickelton during the net session (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Ryan Rickelton is another emerging batting sensation from MI Cape Town. He has also struggled in the last two games, scoring 18 runs at a decent strike rate of 120. Ryan mustered his third half-century off 33 deliveries against Sunrisers this season, including two fours and five sixes. He will surely seek to get back his form in this game and prove to be lethal in your SUNE vs MICT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Sam Curran (MICT) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran during the net session (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Sam Curran has been regularly making contributions to both aspects of the game. He has been an important all-rounder for MI who bats at No. 4 and also bowls crucial overs. Curran has scored 96 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 37-run knock against the Sunrisers. He has also chipped in with three wickets while being quite expensive with the ball.

Considering his versatility on the field, selecting Sam Curran as the captain/vice-captain of your SUNE vs MICT Dream11 fantasy teams could be a smart move.

