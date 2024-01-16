SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the SA20 League 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) squaring off against MI Cape Town (MICT) at the Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, January 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions of SA T20 League but they couldn't start the 2024 season with the same attitude. They lost their last match against Durban Super Giants by 35 runs. MI Cape Town, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

MI Cape Town have a very good squad but Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the expected to make a comeback and win today's match.

SUNE vs MICT Match Details

This match of the SA20 League 2023 will be played on January 16 at the Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section

SUNE vs MICT, Match 8

Date and Time: 16th January 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters. Last T20I match here was between India and South Africa, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SUNE vs MICT Form Guide

SUNE - N/R

MICT - W

SUNE vs MICT Probable Playing XI

SUNE Playing XI

No injury updates

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall

MICT Playing XI

No injury updates

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Rickelton

R Rickelton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. T Stubbs is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Van Der Dussen

T Abell and R Van Der Dussen are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. K Pollard is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Markram

M Jansen and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. L Livingstone is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Worrall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Worrall and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. B Hendricks is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SUNE vs MICT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Markram

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make A Markram the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He smashed 29 runs in the last match.

R Rickelton

R Rickelton is just another level beast when it comes to franchise cricket. He loves performing against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 185 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SUNE vs MICT, Match 8

A Markram

M Jansen

R Van Der Dussen

R Rickelton

L Livingstone

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, T Stubbs

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, T Abell

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, S Curran, L Livingstone

Bowlers: K Rabada, B Hendricks, D Worrall

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, T Abell

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, S Curran, L Livingstone, G Linde

Bowlers: O Stone, B Hendricks, D Worrall