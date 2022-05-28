SW vs TV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Final

The Final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 has Supernovas (SW) taking on Velocity (TV) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Velocity has been the best team in this competition, impressing in both their games over the week. Although they did lose their previous game to the Trailblazers, Velocity showed promise with the bat with Kiran Navgire smacking a blistering fifty.

However, they have their task cut out as they face the Supernovas, who will be out to exact revenge for their league phase loss. All in all, both teams will fancy their chances of a win with the Women's T20 Challenge trophy hanging in the balance.

SW vs TV Probable Playing 11 Today

TV XI

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Natthakan Chantham, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav and Simran Bahadur.

SW XI

Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia (wk), V Chandu, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King and Meghna Singh.

Match Details

SW vs TV, Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Final

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has been a decent one to bat on despite there being extra bounce on offer for the bowlers. The batters will enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat, allowing them to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. As the match goes on, the spinners should have a big say in the outcome of the game. Dew is expected to play a part with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SW vs TV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia has blown hot and cold in this tournament, showing glimpses of her explosiveness at the top of the order. The youngster has given a good account of herself in the last few months and given her wicket-keeping skills as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the most skilled batters in the world with her ability to shift gears and hold her own against pace and spin. She has been decent in a middle-order role in this tournament although she is likely to take up a top-order role in this game. Given her potential and ability, Wolvaardt is a must-have in your SW vs TV Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has been perhaps the best batter in this tournament, scoring 108 runs in two matches. Her ability to clear the boundary at will makes her a valuable asset in the middle overs. With Kaur also capable of playing a role with the ball, she is another must-have player in your SW vs TV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone has been decent so far, using her variations and experience to good effect. Although she has picked just one wicket, her economy reads 6.38. While Ecclestone's bowling alone should hold her in good stead, she is expected to bat a bit higher as well, making her a dependable option for your team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SW vs TV Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (TV)

Harmanpreet Kaur (SW)

Sophie Ecclestone (SW)

Important stats for SW vs TV Dream11 prediction team

Kate Cross - 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 17.00

Harmanpreet Kaur - 108 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 54.00

Kiran Navgire - 69(34) vs Velocity in the previous match

SW vs TV Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Challenge 2022)

SW vs TV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Bhatia, L Wolvaardt, P Punia, H Deol, S Verma, H Kaur, P Vastrakar, S Rana, S Ecclestone, A King and K Cross

Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: H Kaur

SW vs TV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Bhatia, L Wolvaardt, D Dottin, H Deol, S Verma, H Kaur, D Sharma, S Rana, S Ecclestone, A King and K Cross

Captain: D Dottin, Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava