T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for the Final, NZ vs AUS | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The much-awaited final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is here with New Zealand taking on their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Fantasy League team is set-up nicely for the final booster act - the 2x booster. Initially, I had set-up my fantasy team in such a way that I would have 10 players to bank on in the final. With there being some flexibility in terms of players and credits, an intriguing task beckons. So without any further ado, here are my tentative transfers for the final of the Men's T20 World Cup

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (NZvs AUS) on Sunday, 14th November 2021

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Final - NZ vs AUS

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Final - NZ vs AUS

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (New Zealand, 8.5 credits)

Batters: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, 8.5 credits), Martin Guptill (New Zealand, 9 credits), David Warner (Australia, 11 credits) and Steve Smith (Australia, 9 credits)

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 9 credits)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (Australia, 9.5 credits), Adam Zampa (Australia, 8.5 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits) and Ish Sodhi (New Zealand, 8 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 5/5

I already have five players in my line, including Kane Williamson and Adam Zampa. So my aim was to cover up as many bases as possible keeping both form and experience in mind.

I've brought in Martin Guptill and David Warner for obvious reasons. Both will bat at the top of the order and with a good batting track expected, they should make the most of it. In the bowling department, I've brought in Mitchell Starc, who will be keen to replicate his 2015 ICC ODI World Cup final heroics against the very same opposition. Although I've generally leaned on Mitchell Santner to come good, I've opted for Sodhi in my final fantasy team, although Santner is still highly regarded.

The only intriguing selection I've opted for is Tim Seifert. Despite what Matt Wade did in Australia's semi-final win over Pakistan, the fact remains that he isn't going to bat in the top six. In addition, I expect Tim Seifert to take up a top-four slot, perhaps even the number three spot, pushing Williamson to four, a move that adds balance to the Kiwi set-up. With Seifert also being a capable finisher, if he does bat at five or six, he would be a better option than Wade.

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: Steve Smith and Mohammad Rizwan

Steve Smith has a decent record in ICC knockout matches

Steve Smith was preferred as a differential pick in Australia's previous game as well. However, he played a rash shot which was uncharacteristic of him. But I will be backing Smith again, given his ability against both pace and spin. His experience in this format is crucial and he may have a score to settle with his critics, given his lean run of form.

As for the second selection, Martin Guptill is the preferred option. The lanky opener has shown glimpses of what he is capable of without making it big with the bat. Like Smith, Guptill is adept at playing pace and spin and has a decent record against Australia, which gives him the edge over Williamson.

