T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22, AUS vs SL | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Australia will take on former champions Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021's lone fixture on Thursday.

Wednesday's double-header wasn't as successful as the previous matchdays in the week, with differential selections Shakib Al Hasan and Jos Buttler not delivering on what was a slow track in Abu Dhabi. However, the Super 12 phase is yet to reach the halfway mark and there are still a lot of fantasy points up for grabs. Also, the boosters are still intact.

As for the Australia-Sri Lanka game, a fair few transfers have to be made. With five players available from the Scotland and Namibia rosters in the fantasy league team, I will be bringing in Australian and Sri Lankan cricketers at the expense of JJ Smit and George Munsey, who have disappointed in the Super 12 phase. So without any further delay, here are the tentative changes for the upcoming fixture between Australia and Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (AUS vs SL) on Thursday, 28th October 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Match 22, AUS vs SL

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 22 - AUS vs SL

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits, Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits)

Batters: David Warner (Australia, 11 credits), Evin Lewis (West Indies, 9 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: JJ Smit (Namibia, 7.5 credits), Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 9 credits) and Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits) and Mitchell Starc (Australia, 9.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 28/75

Transfers: Kusal Perera, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Dushmantha Chameera (IN); Jos Buttler, George Munsey, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal and Dwayne Bravo (OUT)

With no players pertaining to the upcoming Australia versus Sri Lanka game in my team, I've decided to make some tough transfers to bring in the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

Now Scotland aren't going to play for some time, which makes sense to drop George Munsey, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal. However, with Australia playing twice in three days, I've had to make way for the Aussie stars by dropping Dwayne Bravo and Jos Buttler.

Buttler is someone I expect will score some runs against Australia so will bring him in once more at the expense of Mohammad Rizwan after Match 24.

I've brought in two Sri Lankan players in Kusal Perera and Dushmantha Chameera. While Chameera's control and pace makes him a valuable asset, Perera is due for a good knock at the top of the order. The left-hander often comes good in crunch situations, something that can be backed in the Super 12 stage.

On the Australian front, I've picked Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, both of whom got starts in the previous game. While Marsh has been in good form, which earned him the top-three spot ahead of Steve Smith in the first place, all eyes will be on David Warner, who will be keen to get back into his run-scoring best for the Aussies.

In addition to the top-order duo, I've opted for one Australian bowler in Mitchell Starc. The left-armer is a brilliant white-ball bowler capable of picking up wickets with both the new ball and in the death overs, making him the perfect option in my fantasy league team.

Note: Transfers made to Match 22 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 22 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 22: Kusal Perera, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Dushmantha Chameera

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: David Warner and Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is set to lead the bowling attack for Australia against Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc and David Warner are my preferences for the vice-captain and captain respectively. Warner is a calculated risk by all means given his form, but I expect the southpaw to regain his touch sooner rather than later. All the match-ups play into his hands and he should ideally get some runs at the top of the order.

As for Starc, he is an elite bowler whose raw pace and ability to nail the yorker make him a must-have in any side. Starc should ideally pick up a few wickets and serve the goal of giving a sizeable boost as a differential pick.

