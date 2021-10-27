T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 20 & 21, ENG vs BAN - SCO vs NAM | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 brings us another double-header on Wednesday with England taking on Bangladesh and Scotland facing Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the points tables in the Super 12 phase slowly taking shape, we have a cracking day ahead, both on the field and in the ICC fantasy league.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 19 of T20 World Cup 2021

It was a productive day in the office as I gained over 500 points yesterday. While the likes of Evin Lewis and Aiden Markram delivered as differential selections, Haris Rauf, who I have held since the very first Super 12 matchday, picked up four wickets to seal a successful day. One point to note is that I am yet to use my booster options, which I may reserve for an India game or KL Rahul to be more specific as I expect him to come good very soon.

As for the double-header ahead, I currently have three players across the four teams that will be playing tomorrow. Three players aren't nearly enough, which is why a few transfers have been earmarked to add more fantasy points to the tally. So without further ado, here are the tentative changes for the fantasy league team for Match 20 and 21 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (ENG vs BAN) and 7:30 PM IST (SCO vs NAM) on Wednesday, 27th October 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 20 & 21, ENG vs BAN | SCO vs NAM

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 20 - ENG vs BAN

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (England, 10.5 credits, Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits) and Jonny Bairstow (England, 10 credits)

Batters: George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits), Evin Lewis (West Indies, 9 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (South Africa, 9 credits) and Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Haris Rauf (Pakistan, 8.5 credits) and Tymal Mills (England, 7.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 20/75

Transfers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Williams (IN); Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Lendl Simmons and Mohammad Hafeez (OUT)

As already mentioned, I have two English players in Jos Buttler and Tymal Mills, both of whom I have been holding since the first matchday. For the first game, I have got three changes in line. The first two being Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, both of whom need no special introduction.

While Shakib is currently leading the points table, Mustafizur is due for a few wickets in the Super 12 phase. I also prefer Jonny Bairstow, who will be key against Bangladesh's spinners in the middle overs. He is a brilliant player of spin and is expected to score some runs.

With Pakistan set to play again in a few days, I've only decided to drop Mohammad Hafeez to bring in one Namibian player in Craig Williams. This transfer is a two-way trick, allowing me to bring in Jonny Bairstow and also have an extra player for the second game of the day. With two players already in place, a couple more, specifically JJ Smit and Josh Davey, may also be brought in depending on the toss.

Note: Transfers made to Match 21 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 20 and 21 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 20: Tymal Mills, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Players Playing in Match 21 (with tentative transfers): George Munsey, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Brad Wheal/Josh Davey

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler and Shakib al Hasan (Both Match 20) - George Munsey and JJ Smit/Craig Williams (Both Match 21)

Jos Buttler will open the batting for England

Jos Buttler is one of the most explosive batters in the world. Although his track record and numbers speak for themselves, he hasn't played much cricket of late. But he did look in fine touch in the previous game against West Indies and I expect him to pass Bangladesh's impending spin threat with flying colors.

Shakib Al Hasan is my second differential pick and is likely to be a popular one for this game. The all-rounder has been in fine form in the T20 World Cup and provides an outlet for fantasy points with both the bat and ball, fitting the cause perfectly.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As for the second game, George Munsey is bound to be a popular differential pick and for good reason. Munsey is due for a big knock at the top of the order and this game is the perfect setting for him to fulfill his potential on the big stage.

Also, one of Craig Williams or JJ Smit should suffice as the other differential pick. Like Munsey, Williams is yet to come up with a good performance, but he has the talent and range of shots to come good in this key encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tymal Mills pick two wickets or more against Bangladesh? Yes No 2 votes so far