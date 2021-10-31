T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 27 & 28, AFG vs NAM - IND vs NZ | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

A blockbuster double-header awaits us at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Afghanistan face Namibia in Sunday's first game, all eyes will be on the mouth-watering clash between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai later in the day.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 26 of T20 World Cup 2021

As for my fantasy team's progress, it was a decent day, with the duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Jos Buttler finally delivering. While Shamsi picked up three wickets to hand South Africa a crucial win, Jos Buttler was at his blitzing best as England cantered to a big win over Australia. Although it did cost me a few transfers, the decision ended up being a fruitful one.

With Australia not playing in the next few days, a few changes will be made for Sunday's games. My focus will be on the second game - India versus New Zealand - with a few players for the first game already present in my team. So without further ado, here are my tentative transfers going into the upcoming double-header.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (AFG vs NAM) and 7:30 PM IST (IND vs NZ) on Sunday, 31st October 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 27 & 28, AFG vs NAM | IND vs NZ

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 27 - AFG vs NAM

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (England, 10.5 credits), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 8.5 credits) and Jonny Bairstow (England, 10 credits)

Batters: David Warner (Australia, 11 credits), Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits)

Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq (Afghanistan, 8 credits), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa, 9 credits), Tymal Mills (England, 7.5 credits) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 1, Transfers Made: 33/75

Transfers: David Wiese, Rashid Khan (IN); Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell (OUT)

With two Afghan players and one Namibian already on my fantasy team, not many changes are required for this game. One of the transfers will surely be Rashid Khan coming into the fantasy team at the expense of Mitchell Starc.

However, Namibia are a team that I rate highly, given their all-round ability. And who better than David Wiese to have in the fantasy team. Both Rashid and Wiese should deliver primarily with the ball, making for good additions.

As for the second game, I have no players from either India or New Zealand. The two players I would prefer not to miss out on are KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. I don't expect the duo to fare poorly again, making them a popular pick in most fantasy teams.

From the New Zealand roster, I will prefer Martin Guptill for two reasons. The first being his attacking intent at the top of the order. The second reason is he's a relatively medium priced player in terms of credits. One Kiwi bowler would also help my cause with Trent Boult being the perfect option. However, credits could be an issue with this pick. So, I have Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee on standby.

Note: Transfers made to Match 27 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 27 and 28- Summary

Players Playing in Match 27: Craig Williams, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan and David Wiese

Players Playing in Match 28 (with tentative transfers): KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult/Mitchell Santner

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan (Both Match 27) - KL Rahul and Martin Guptill (Both Match 28)

KL Rahul is set to open the batting for India against New Zealand

For the first game between Afghanistan and Namibia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan are the preferred options for captaincy. Gurbaz is one of the more exciting players to watch given his range of shots. Given his ability to take on the pacers, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, has been in impressive form. Although he is a brilliant addition while bowling in the first innings, Rashid is at his best when defending a target. In such a situation, Rashid could also be used as a captain in my fantasy league team.

As for the second match, KL Rahul is my go-to option and for obvious reasons. He is perhaps the most in-form batter in the Indian set-up. When given a license to go after the bowlers, Rahul is one to be feared!

ALSO READ Article Continues below

I would prefer to go in with a New Zealand player as my vice-captain. Depending on his status, due to a small injury he endured in the previous game, Martin Guptill is my preferred option. But I will be considering Devon Conway or Mitchell Santner for the same as well, depending on the toss.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Jasprit Bumrah to pick two or more wickets against New Zealand? Yes No 3 votes so far