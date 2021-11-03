T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 32 & 33, NZ vs SCO - IND vs AFG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

A big day awaits at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as India take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die game in Abu Dhabi. However, that isn't the only game as New Zealand look to continue their good form against Scotland in Wednesday's first match.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 31 of T20 World Cup 2021

I had a mixed day in the office ahead of the upcoming double-header. Although I did gather quite a few fantasy points across both teams, I did end up wasting a triple-impact booster on Quinton de Kock, who looked a touch rusty against Bangladesh. However, my captain selections in both games reaped rich dividends. But with only a handful of transfers left now, I will need to be spot on with the selections. Without further ado, here are the tentative transfers for the double-header on Wednesday.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (NZ vs SCO) and 7:30 PM IST (IND vs AFG) on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

You can find the full T20 World Cup match list here.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 32 & 33, NZ vs SCO | IND vs AFG

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 32 - NZ vs SCO

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh, 9 credits)

Batters: Martin Guptill (New Zealand, 9 credits), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits), Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia, 8 credits) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, 8 credits)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, 9.5 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits), Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh, 8 credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (India, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 3, Transfers Made: 60/75

Transfers: Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult (IN); Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali (OUT)

As of now, I only have Martin Guptill from the New Zealand roster in my fantasy team. With Pakistan not scheduled for action until the weekend, I will be bringing in three Kiwi players at the expense of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Hasan Ali. Kane Williamson and Trent Boult are must-haves in any fantasy team featuring New Zealand players, given their experience and undeniable ability to perform under pressure.

The calculated risk that I am leaning on is bringing in Mitchell Santner as the second Kiwi bowler. Scotland have struggled against spin with the likes of Rashid Khan and Mahedi Hasan troubling them in the T20 World Cup 2021. With Santner also due for a big performance, the stage is set for the all-rounder to silence his critics.

Now, with the second game of the day featuring India and Afghanistan, KL Rahul is someone I've been keeping track of from the very beginning. He is someone I will not compromise on given he will bat at the top of the order for India. Apart from Rahul, Rashid Khan is also a good option. However, I would only look to bring in Rashid if Afghanistan were to bat first.

The backup option for Rashid is Naveen ul Haq, who won the Player of the Match award in Afghanistan's win against Namibia. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another player I have an eye on depending on toss, I may opt for Rishabh Pant, whose prowess against spin will come to the fore in the middle overs.

Note: Transfers made to Match 33 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 32 and 33 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 32: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner

Players Playing in Match 33 (with tentative transfers): KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: Martin Guptill and Mitchell Santner (Both Match 32) - KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah (Both Match 33)

Martin Guptill will open the batting for New Zealand against Scotland

Martin Guptill is one of the most attacking players in world cricket, whose big-hitting prowess is still to come to the fore in this ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He did look in good touch against India, but Guptill couldn't convert into a big one. He matches up well against the likes of Davey and Wheal and should come up with a blistering knock in this game.

As for the other differential selection, I am leaning towards a left-field choice in Mitchell Santner. Santner is a clever operator who relies on variations in pace to lure batters into making mistakes. With Scotland struggling against spin in recent games, Santner's selection is a calculated risk I am willing to take for this game.

As for the second game, KL Rahul is my preference for captaincy. None of the Afghan pacers match-up well to Rahul's batting prowess, with the only real threat to him being Rashid Khan. Given what he is capable of at the top of the order, Rahul is bound to be a popular differential selection.

Rashid Khan is another good option but again, if Afghanistan were to bowl first, Rashid could be played out with smart and calculated cricket, which cannot be done to an extent if the Afghans were to defend a score. If not for Rashid, I would prefer Jasprit Bumrah for the second captaincy selection.

