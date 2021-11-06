T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 38 & 39, AUS vs WI - ENG vs SA | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

We have two more blockbuster matches in store at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. While Australia take on West Indies in the first game of the day, England and South Africa lock horns in the final Group 1 match of the Super 12 phase in Sharjah later.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 37 of T20 World Cup 2021

Despite making just one change each for match number 36 and 37 on Friday, I was able to stay in contention with some stellar performances from the likes of Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult, both of whom did well as my vice-captain selections. Not to mention, KL Rahul hit a blistering fifty, which added more fantasy points to my team.

Going into the final round of fixtures in Group 1, I have only two Windies players for the first game and no players for the second, something I will have to handle properly. This is a big challenge but it is what it is.

So without further ado, here are my planned transfers for Saturday's double-header at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (AUS vs WI) and 7:30 PM IST (ENG vs SA) on Saturday, 6th November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 38 & 39 - AUS vs WI | ENG vs SA

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 38 - AUS vs WI

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits)

Batters: David Warner (Australia, 11 credits), Evin Lewis (West Indies, 9 credits), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits) and George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits), Roston Chase (West Indies, 8 credits)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (India, 8.5 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits), Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh, 8 credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (India, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 1, Transfers Made: 72/75

Transfers: David Warner (IN), KL Rahul (OUT)

As I already have two Windies players in the side and only four transfers left in the bag, I am opting for just David Warner, who is one of the best batters in the world. The southpaw has blown hot and cold in the tournament, but with the Windies bowling attack lacking a solid new-ball pacer in the mould of Anrich Nortje or Chris Woakes, Warner should get some runs at the top of the order.

As for the second game, I will only be making two changes - bringing in Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan - both of whom haven't scored many runs in the tournament. While Malan is a risky pick who I am backing to come off, De Kock provides a solid outlet for Dream11 fantasy points for this game.

Although these two transfers will leave me with just one transfer remaining, I do still have the boosters, making it an interesting phase for my fantasy team.

Note: Transfers made to Match 38 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 38 and 39 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 38: Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, David Warner

Players Playing in Match 39 (with tentative transfers): Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain picks: David Warner and Evin Lewis (Both Match 38) - Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan (Both Match 39)

Quinton de Kock is due for a big knock for South Africa

For the first game, I am backing David Warner and Evin Lewis as my differential picks. I don't have many options to play around with at the moment, but the reason I have gone with Warner is I believe a big knock is on the cards for him against West Indies. As previously mentioned, the match-ups also play into his hands, making him one to watch out for in this game.

For the second game, I've only drafted in two players who I think are must-have players in my fantasy team in Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan. Malan is a brilliant top-order batter who is yet to come good in this competition. However, I have high hopes for Quinton de Kock, who is yet to score a fifty in the T20 World Cup.

With England also missing Tymal Mills, one can bank De Kock to come up with the goods in this must-win encounter on Saturday.

