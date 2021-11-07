T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 40 & 41, NZ vs AFG - PAK vs SCO | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The final double-header of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has one of the most awaited clashes in store as New Zealand take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The second game of the day has Pakistan looking for their fifth win of the Super 12 phase against Scotland in Sharjah.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 39 of T20 World Cup 2021

Once again, with my back up against the wall, I was able to get more fantasy points in bulk, courtesy of David Warner's stellar knock against West Indies. While Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan also added handy points, it was Warner who kept the ship going at a brisk pace. But the question arises yet again regarding the Super Transfer booster.

As of now, I do have players for the New Zealand game but only two of them. If the Super Transfer booster is to be used, I would have to focus my changes to only Pakistan, India and of course New Zealand and Afghanistan. An intriguing day beckons and which is why, without further ado, here are my transfers for the day.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (AUS vs WI) and 7:30 PM IST (ENG vs SA) on Saturday, 6th November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 40 & 41 - NZ vs AFG | PAK vs SCO

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 40 - NZ vs AFG

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 8.5 credits), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits)

Batters: KL Rahul (India, 10.5 credits), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits) and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, 8.5 credits)

All-rounders: JJ Smit (Namibia, 7.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (India, 8.5 credits), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, 10 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, 9.5 credits) and Ravi Ashwin (India, 8 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 74/75

BOOSTER USED: Super Transfer (Unlimited Transfers)

With an eye towards the other fixtures in Group B as well, I have made quite a few changes. With the transfers, I have ensured that I have enough players playing in each game before the team will be reset ahead of the semi-finals.

For the first game, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the preferred options. Depending on who wins the toss in the second game between Pakistan and Scotland, I will look to make my last and final change in my side to bring in a Pakistan player. But all eyes will be on Kane Williamson and Shaheen Afridi, both of whom are due a big performance in this tournament.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hasn't been in the best of forms, is someone I will be persisting with ahead of Nabi and Zazai. However, one can also bring in a Pakistan or Indian bowler with Imad Wasim available for just 8 credits if needed.

Note: Transfers made to Match 41 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 40 and 41 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 40: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Players Playing in Match 41: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain picks: Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan (Both Match 40) - Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi (Both Match 41)

Kane Williamson will look to lead New Zealand to the semi-finals

For the first game, I will go ahead with the duo of Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan as my differential picks. Rashid Khan went wicketless in his previous T20 World Cup outing and will be keen to flip the script in this fixture.

As for Williamson, the Kiwi captain is yet to score a fifty in the tournament. With the stage set for a big performance, Kane Williamson is the perfect option to have in your side.

As for the second game, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are the preferred options. I am leaning towards picking Shaheen as the captain of my fantasy league team, although Rizwan isn't a bad option given his man-of-the-match performance against Namibia earlier in the week.

