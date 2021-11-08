T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 42, IND vs NAM | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

We're into the final matchday of the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, with India facing Namibia in match number 42. The game has no bearing on the semi-finals after New Zealand sealed their spot in the final four on Sunday. However, there is still a lot on offer in terms of fantasy points.

As you may already know, I used my second booster - Super Transfer - ahead of yesterday's matches, which yielded mixed results. While the likes of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult didn't disappoint, Mohammad Rizwan's inability to get the runs against Scotland dented my fortunes. However, it was a decent day in the end with a lot to look forward to in the semis and the final Super 12 clash.

Since I am already out of options or transfers, I have taken care of my fantasy needs with the Super Transfer booster. Here's why four players have been earmarked by me to have a good game in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match 42!

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (IND vs NAM) on Monday, 8th November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 42 - IND vs NAM

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 42 - IND vs NAM

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 8.5 credits), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits)

Batters: KL Rahul (India, 10.5 credits), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits) and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, 8.5 credits)

All-rounders: JJ Smit (Namibia, 7.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (India, 8.5 credits), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, 10 credits), Hasan Ali (Pakistan, 9 credits), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, 9.5 credits) and Ravi Ashwin (India, 8 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 75/75

As part of the booster I used a couple of days back, I brought in KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Ashwin and JJ Smit for the final Super 12 match. Rahul will take care of batting needs and is bound to be a popular pick in most fantasy teams given his recent form. He has scored fifties in his last two outings and could be in for another against Namibia.

I expect the Indian bowlers to dominate the proceedings, which is why I have preferred Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, both of whom have been pivotal to India's fortunes in the last two games. While Shami's ability with both the new ball and in the death overs is highly valued, Ashwin has been a breath of fresh air since being reinstated into the side after India's loss to New Zealand.

JJ Smit's inclusion over David Wiese might be a touch shocking. However, I needed to incorporate the likes of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, which is why Smit at 7.5 credits seemed the perfect option. Like Wiese, Smit will come in handy with both the bat and ball. His left-arm angle should be a thorn in India's side, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 42 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 42: Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin and JJ Smit

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has picked six wickets in his last two outings

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are the ones that I have in mind for the captaincy picks ahead of JJ Smit and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rahul will bat at the top of the order and is bound to have an impact against the likes of Rubel Trumpelmann.

However, if India were to bowl first, I would prefer Shami as captain and Rahul as vice-captain as it is likely for the Indians to bundle Namibia out for a lowly score.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Either way, Shami and Rahul should get a chance to make the most of this opportunity and deliver crucial fantasy points in the final Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

