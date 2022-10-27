T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 (Super 12)- NED vs IND | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The Netherlands and India will face off in the 11th match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

Players playing in Match 10 (S12): Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA) (8.5 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits), and Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 1.5.

I have no players from this match and will make four transfers as a result.

Transfer Deadline: 12.30 pm IST, 02.00 pm (local) on Thursday, October 27.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 64.

1) Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) - IN.

4) Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - OUT| Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I plan to go into this game with four Indian players as I believe the Men in Blue will dominate the Netherlands, despite the wildly unpredictable results we've got so far. KL Rahul hasn't looked that convincing in T20Is for a while now, but I expect him to score runs against the Netherlands after the early dismissal against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya's pick is self-explanatory at this point. His prowess with the ball should fetch him points, even if it's unclear whether he'll be required to bat.

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami are two different styles of pacers, but both are equally capable of picking up wickets. I believe this is a game in which India can bowl out the Netherlands. I hope to get 6-7 wickets from the players I've selected.

As for the transfers out, South Africa don't play next until match 18. Alex Hales needs to go to accommodate KL Rahul.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 11 - NED vs IND: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 11 - NED vs IND

Players playing in match 11 (S12): Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

There isn't as much to explain about the picks I've gone with as I have in the previous section. As for the captaincy, I'm likely to captain or vice-captain KL Rahul if I pick him, but the other spot is wide open based on the toss and the pitch report. While I'd have loved to include Bas de Leede in this team, the quota cap for all-rounders prevents me from doing so.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, S12 - Match 14.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 13.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IND, S12 - Match 18.

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 16.

