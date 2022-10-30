T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 (Super 12) - IND vs SA | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will face off in the 18th game of the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cupon Sunday (October 30) at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Players playing in match 17 (S12): Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (10.5 Credits), Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits), Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits), Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits), and Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits)

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 4.5

I only have KL Rahul from this game and will make four transfers to complete my team.

Transfer Deadline: 04:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Sunday, October 30

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 43

1) Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Mohammad Wasim (BOWL) (PAK) (7.5 Credits) - OUT| Rilee Rossouw (BAT) (SA) (8.5 Credits) - IN

4) Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - IN

I'm not sure which way this game will go, but it's going be an exciting one. All the four players transferred out are from Pakistan. As South Africa take on Pakistan in M-24, any players I retain for that game will be from the Proteas.

As for the transfers in, Hardik Pandya's selection is self-explanatory. Virat Kohli is looking in good nick, scoring back-to-back half centuries. While we're unlikely to see an explosive knock, he should bat smartly and get himself another substantial score.

Both Anrich Nortje and Riley Rossouw were brilliant against Bangladesh, picking up a 4-wicket haul and scoring a hundred, respectively. That confidence and form could give them the edge over India.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 18- IND vs SA: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 18 - IND vs SA

Players playing in Match 18 (S12): Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Rilee Rossouw (BAT) (SA) (8.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits)

It's pretty difficult selecting a team two games in advance without knowing about any changes that may take place in those games. I have a feeling I might end up going with a slightly different team than this one, with a couple of changes before the deadline.

Nevertheless, for the time being, this is a side I'm satisfied with. I want to get Tabraiz Shamsi as a punt, but I'm unsure if I should sell one of Trent Boult or Tim Southee to get him.

As for captaincy, I don't think I'm brave enough to hand it to KL Rahul once more, as the others are quality captaincy picks.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 20

Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 22

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 22

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes