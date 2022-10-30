T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 (Super 12) - AUS vs IRE | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Australia takes on Ireland in the 19th match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 31, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

I went with Mohammed Shami over Virat Kohli for yesterday's IND-SA clash.

Players playing in Match 18 (S12): Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Rilee Rossouw (BAT) (SA) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 5.

I have no players from this match, and I'll make four transfers to set my team up.

Transfer Deadline: 01:30 PM IST, 06:00 PM (local) on Monday, October 31.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 39.

1) KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - IN.

I plan to go in with four Aussies for this fixture as I expect them to record a comfortable win over Ireland, despite the latter's recent win over England. David Warner is due some runs and this game could be the perfect opportunity for him to get back into form. The same can be said for Mitchell Marsh.

Hazlewood and Starc were on target against Sri Lanka, and they'll look to help the side put in an even more dominant performance against the Irish. Australia need to win big in these last two matches, and their bowlers are key to increasing their NRR.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 19 - AUS vs IRE: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 19 - AUS vs IRE

Players playing in Match 19 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits).

All four of these players are viable captaincy options, and with neither of them really in form per se, this won't be an easy decision. I'm hoping the toss helps clear things up for me. While I don't plan to use any boosters as of now, I might change my mind if the toss or the pitch reports suggests an opportunity that I can use.

Other Players

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 20

Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 22.

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ZIM, S12 - Match 22.

Rilee Roussouw (BAT) (SA) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 24.

