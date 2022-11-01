T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 (Super 12) - AFG vs SL | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka square off in the 20th match of the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1.

I picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa over Josh Hazlewood as my transfer for the AUS-IRE match.

Players playing in Match 19 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits), and Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits).

Captain: David Warner | Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 1.5

I have one player from this match and I'll make three transfers to set my team up.

Transfer Deadline: 09.30 am IST, 02.00 pm (local) on Tuesday, November 1.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 36.

1) David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - OUT | Gulbadin Naib (ALL) (AFG) (7.5 Credits) - IN

3) Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - OUT| Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

There's a good chance this game could be interrupted by rain, let alone get washed out. While it is assumed that the matches will go ahead, it's important to consider the possibility of this being a rain-curtailed match. That's why I'm limiting myself to three transfers when I could've made one or two more.

Gulbadin Naib should replace the injured Gurbaz at the top of the order for Afghanistan. His bowling abilities make him a handy all-round option to select. He fits that part-time opener/all-rounder profile of a player I can't resist picking in Fantasy.

The other two players have arguably been among Sri Lanka's best this season. Dhananjaya has contributed with both and ball, and at No.3, he's one of the best options to go for. Theekshana has undoubtedly been their best bowler, holding his own against some of the world's best batters.

As for the transfers out, Australia play seven matches later, and that's why I'm taking their players out.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 20 - AFG vs SL: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 20 - AFG vs SL

Players playing in Match 20 (S12): Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits), Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) (8 Credits), and Gulbadin Naib (ALL) (AFG) (7.5 Credits).

I'm not sure how I ended up holding Asalanka in my team right from the start of the tournament. He isn't that appealing an option, considering his batting position and lack of bowling involvement. But I guess I've always had other priority players to transfer out. I'm hoping for a sizeable haul from him in this match.

The other three players are who I'll be seriously considering for captaincy in this match.

Other Players

Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 21

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 22.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 23.

Rilee Roussouw (BAT) (SA) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, S12 - Match 24.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 26.

